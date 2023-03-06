Tesla Model S & Model X named ‘Best Resale Value Award’ winners

By

The Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X are among the recipients of the Kelley Blue Book “Best Resale Value” award for 2023.

A common trait among the hot new electric vehicles currently on sale is their incredible resale values. Vehicles like the Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV, and Ford F-150 Lightning have become appreciating assets over the past few years. However, no brand has been more synonymously tied to “flippers” than Tesla vehicles, and that has been seen today as the Tesla Model S and X took home the KBB’s “Best Resale Value” award for their respective classes.

In total, KBB awarded 28 vehicles its “Best Resale Value” award, “recognizing vehicles for their projected retained value through the initial five-year ownership period.”

The Tesla Model S was recognized as the top of the luxury electric car segment, while the Tesla Model X took the top of the luxury electric SUV segment. Other EV winners include the Chevy Bolt, which topped the electric car segment; the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which topped the electric SUV segment; and the Ford F-150 Lightning, which topped the electric truck segment.

No electric vehicles were recognized within the KBB’s top 10, with most of those vehicles coming from Japanese automakers and most being non-electrified models.

Broadly, Toyota and Lexus were awarded the best resale value brands of 2023, winning many segments, including the minivan, PHEV, full-size pickup truck, midsize pickup truck, and luxury full-size SUV.

While some may be surprised at the absence of the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, it should be noted that both vehicles have seen substantial drops in value following the automaker’s price cut earlier this year, bringing some used Model 3s to the lowest prices ever seen.

More shocking is the lack of vehicles like the Rivian R1T and R1S, Hyundai IONIQ 5, or the Kia EV6, especially considering the demand surrounding each vehicle in their respective segments.

With the KBB creating new segments for electric vehicles, many wonder when EVs will be recognized as better resale value vehicles over gas counterparts. And with a growing number of offerings from more and more brands, that day may be sooner than we anticipate.

