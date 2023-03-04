Ford leverages EV production head start against rivals in latest ramp

By

Ford has announced a massive EV production ramp for this year, leveraging its head start compared to its traditional rivals.

Despite Ford entering the EV market significantly behind Tesla and even lagging General Motors, its vehicles have quickly overtaken its traditional rivals, making the Blue Oval the second most popular EV brand in the United States. Now Ford has announced its newest EV production ram, hoping to ensure its lead remains as more competitors enter the market in the coming years.

The latest EV production ramp aims to increase the production of Ford’s most popular models. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, the electric SUV which helped cement Ford’s EV lead after launching in 2021 and remains the brand’s most popular EV, receives the most substantial bump, while the F-150 Lightning and E-Transit subsequently receive more minor production bumps.

The production ramp of the Mustang Mach-E began last week and aims to double hourly production, with a year-end goal of an annual run rate of 210,000 vehicles. The F-150 Lightning, which will resume production on the 13th of this month, aims to triple annual production, an annual run rate of 150,000 vehicles, by the end of the year. The truck’s production ramp costs $2 billion across three Ford production facilities in Michigan, including its main production facility, the Rouge EV Center.

The E-Transit receives a more conservative production bump, aiming for an annual run rate of 38,000 vehicles at the Kansas City Assembly Plant, which manufactures the Transit and the E-Transit vans.

Other popular models, including the Ford Maverick and the Ford Bronco Sport, are also receiving production ramps to help the Blue Oval stay ahead of demand for the popular, affordable models.

Ford’s latest electric vehicle production push is part of its larger plan to reach an annual run rate of 2 million vehicles by 2026.

The production bump follows Ford’s recently announced sales statistics for February, in which its EV sales jumped by 68%, helping the company grow its overall marketshare by 1.4%.

Ford’s aggressive EV production ramp only becomes far more apparent when compared to its big-three siblings. General Motors, who beat Ford to the EV market with the popular Chevy Bolt model, has yet to introduce competitors to Ford’s Mustang Mach-E or F-150 Lighting and expects to begin production of its Chevy Silverado EV late this year. Those looking for a mid-size electric SUV from GM, such as the Chevy Equinox EV or Blazer EV, are forced to wait even longer, with both models coming sometime in 2024.

This isn’t to say that GM doesn’t have a production ramp planned at all. General Motors CEO Mary Barra has outlined that the auto group will produce 400,000 EVs “in North America during 2022 and 2023.” However, model-specific production numbers have not yet been published.

Stellantis brands are even further behind. RAM plans to introduce its first all-electric truck, the RAM 1500 REV, in 2025. Dodge has yet to reveal any EVs in a production-ready form. And Jeep, while recently introducing its first EV to Europe, is only slightly ahead of its sibling brands, with the first Jeep EVs coming to North America in 2025 as well.

Ford is set to remain a leader in electrification, at least compared to the other big three manufacturers, and potentially globally, and this significant EV production ramp will likely be critical to maintaining that position.

