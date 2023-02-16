Tesla offers trade-in boost on Model S, X with unlimited Supercharging enabled

By

Tesla is offering a $5,000 increase in trade-in value on older Model S and Model X vehicles with unlimited Supercharging enabled.

Last month, we reported that Tesla was trying out a new Ownership Loyalty Program incentive requiring Model S and Model X owners to trade in their vehicles. This offer would add $3,000 to the trade-in value, or owners could opt to take three years of Free Supercharging instead.

Tesla has now officially launched the program with some modifications, but it still operates under the same premise.

Tesla Model S and Model X owners are now being offered $5,000 of additional trade-in value, but the discount now only applies to owners who have vehicles that have Free Supercharging enabled.

Tesla said:

“Current Tesla Model S or Model X owners with active unlimited free Supercharging are eligible for an additional $5,000 toward their trade-in value. To qualify, owners must trade in their Model S or Model X with unlimited free Supercharging and purchase a new Model S or Model X.”

Tesla used to offer free Supercharging for life with some of its Model S and Model X vehicles, but the company appears to be using this incentive to eliminate those cars and boost sales.

Model S and Model X vehicles only make up a small fraction of the company’s total deliveries. Tesla delivered 1,313,851 cars last year, with only 66,705 units being Model S or Model X.

Tesla seems to be interested in getting new Model S and Model X units out on the roads. The trade-in boost only applies to Model S and Model X trade-ins and can only be applied if the owner buys another Model S or Model X unit. An answer to an FAQ on its website reading, “Am I still eligible for the credit if I order a new Model 3 or Model Y instead?” the company responds:

“To be eligible for the $5,000 credit, you must purchase a new Model S or Model X.”

Speculation may hint that Tesla is preparing for Hardware 4 vehicles to be delivered to customers, and with Model S and Model X sales being relatively low, the automaker may be allowing long-term owners to test the new self-driving computer. Yesterday, we detailed Tesla’s new HW4 computer, given to Tesla hacker greentheonly, who said they retrieved it from a Model X vehicle.

