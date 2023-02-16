Tesla recalls 362k FSD Beta vehicles, fault to be fixed through OTA update

By

Tesla has initiated a recall for 362,758 vehicles equipped with the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta system. The recall was posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) official website.

The FSD Beta recall covers certain 2016-2023 Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles that are equipped with the automaker’s Autosteer on City Streets feature, better known as “Full Self-Driving Beta” or “FSD Beta.”

As per the NHTSA, the FSD Beta fault may result in a vehicle exceeding the speed limits of inner city roads. It may also result in vehicles traveling through intersections in an unlawful or unpredictable manner. Such tendencies may increase the cause of crashes.

“The FSD Beta system may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution.

“In addition, the system may respond insufficiently to changes in posted speed limits or not adequately account for the driver’s adjustment of the vehicle’s speed to exceed posted speed limits,” the NHSTA wrote.

As per the NHTSA’s Safety Recall Report, Tesla contacted the agency about a potential issue related to FSD Beta in late January. The company was advised by the NHTSA to file a recall notice. Tesla and the NHTSA then met several times to discuss the agency’s concerns, as well as the electric vehicle maker’s proposed over-the-air software improvements to address the issue.

On February 7, despite not concurring with the agency’s analysis, Tesla administered a voluntary recall anyway out of an abundance of caution. The NHTSA noted that as of February 14, 2023, Tesla had identified 18 warranty claims received between May 8, 2019 and September 12, 2022 that may be related to the FSD Beta fault. No injuries or deaths have been related to the potential issue.

Similar to most Tesla recalls, the FSD Beta fault would be fixed through an over-the-air software update. “Tesla will release an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by April 15, 2023. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla’s number for this recall is SB-23-00-001,” the agency noted.

