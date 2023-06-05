Tesla-model-s-track-pack-sold-out
Tesla Model S Plaid Track Pack out of stock hours after announcement

(Credit: Tesla)
The Tesla Model S Plaid Track Pack is officially out of stock just hours after its release. The long-awaited upgrade promised to significantly improve the physical Model S Plaid vehicle and its software. 

“Designed for the ultimate track experience, the Model S Plaid Track Package delivers high-speed stability, maximum cornering force, and repeatable stopping power during high-performance driving while unlocking a top speed of 200 mph,” Tesla described is Track Package. 

The Model S Plaid Track Package features aluminum forged wheels, track-ready tires with brake fluid, new carbon silicon carbide rotors, and one-piece forged calipers with high-performance pads. The package includes a Carbon Ceramic Brake kit and wheel/tire components. The Carbon Ceramic Brake kit can be purchased separately through Tesla’s drop-down menu. Tesla’s Model S Track Pack costs between $15,000 to $20,000. 

“Our rotors feature continuous-fiber technology and are constructed in a unique 3D matrix to add strength and manage heat more effectively. For additional durability, a ceramic friction layer covers the entire rotor surface to reduce brake dust, corrosion and wear while also improving pedal feel for daily driving,” added Tesla. 

On May 6, 2023, a Tesla Model S Plaid fitted with the Track Pack hit 200mph. The momentous occasion was topped over the weekend with a Model S Plaid with Track Pack set a new lap record for a production EV at the Nurburgring with a time of 7:25:231. 

