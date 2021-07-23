Tesla Model S Plaid and Long Range deliveries are temporarily on hold: report

By

While deliveries of the Tesla Model S Plaid and Model S Long Range have been ongoing since last month, reports from reservation holders suggest that the company has temporarily halted the deliveries of its refreshed flagship sedan. The reasons behind the pause remain unknown for now, though messages reportedly sent to Model S customers point to an updated inspection process.

The Tesla Model S Plaid was initially scheduled to start its rollout in the first quarter, but a series of headwinds such as chip shortages and supply chain issues caused delays in the vehicle’s release. The Model S Plaid was formally released at an event in the Fremont Factory last month, and Model S Long Range deliveries were reported not long after.

According to reservation holders of the vehicle, however, they are now being informed that their new Model S would be delivered at a later time. One of these reservation holders, u/MrExitStrategy of the r/TeslaMotors subreddit, noted that his Model S is already in a delivery center, but he had been advised to wait as his delivery was on hold. EV Blog Electrek claimed that it had received similar reports from other Tesla Model S reservation holders as well.

Another reservation holder, u/boon4376, provided more details by sharing a message sent by a Tesla representative from the Austin Tesla Center. The message was brief, but it referenced an “updated inspection process” that must be completed on the Model S before it could be handed over to customers. Following is the message.

“Greetings! Austin Tesla Center here. We appreciate your patience in waiting for delivery of your Tesla. Your vehicle is currently aging through inspection standards that have just recently been updated and is not expected to be completed by tomorrow. We want to iterate that so far, your vehicle has passed our stringent inspection process, but we will reschedule your delivery date when it passes the most recent iteration of our updated inspection process. Thank You!”

Tesla has so far not provided details about its updated inspection process for the new Model S Plaid and Model S Long Range, but recent drone flyovers of the Fremont Factory have confirmed that a good number of the vehicles are yet to leave the factory. Considering how well reviewed the new Model S has been, as well as the apparent demand for the vehicle, one can only hope that Tesla completes its updated inspection process quickly.

Watch a recent flyover of the Fremont Factory in the video below.

