Former charging network leaders from both Tesla and General Motors (GM) have now joined another charging infrastructure company.

EVgo has welcomed two former charging directors from Tesla and one from GM, as announced by the company in a press release last week. The new hires include former Tesla Lead Architect and Senior Management of Charging Systems Martin Sukul, former Mechanical Engineer for Residential Solar Jeff Inhofer, and GM Director of EV Infrastructure Development Alex Keros.

At EVgo, Sukul will fill the role of the Executive Vice President of Engineering, while Inhofer and Keros have been named the company’s Vice President of electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) and the Senior Vice President of Product, respectively.

Sukul worked with Tesla for over 14 years through June, while Inhofer left the company in December 2022 after nearly 10 years. Keros departs GM after more than 17 years.

“As the EV charging industry evolves, it is imperative that we not only invest in network enhancements, but also recruit best-in-class talent that will enable us to continue to deliver a superior charging experience for EV drivers,” said EVgo President Dennis Kish. “By expanding our leadership team with seasoned automotive and engineering experts, EVgo will continue to innovate and build out our customer-centric network for the nation’s rapidly growing population of EV drivers, who are increasingly relying on public infrastructure for their charging needs.”

In particular, Sukup will be in charge of EVgo’s overall EVSE hardware program, along with overall reliability and quality, software, and data management of the equipment. Inhofer will focus primarily on newer generations of EVSE, while Keros is heading the company’s larger product and services strategies, market research, and product requirements.

The news comes after Tesla let go of and later re-hired some members of its Supercharging team in April, with many industry experts pointing out that the rest of the charging industry would likely benefit from those looking for charging-related positions.

“There are a lot of very experienced, smart charging executives now on the market looking for their next role,” EVAdoption CEO told Automotive News. “Tapping into the expertise of people who helped build and maintain Tesla’s charging leadership can be invaluable in helping take EVgo to the next level.”

According to EVgo, the company has over 1,000 DC fast-charging stations, with over 145 million people in the U.S. living within 10 miles of an EVgo charger.

