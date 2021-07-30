Tesla Model S Plaid takes its place as production EV king with Porsche Taycan Turbo S beatdown

By

Very, very few cars can make the Porsche Taycan Turbo S look like it’s standing still in a quarter-mile race, but here we are. While the Taycan Turbo S is already unnervingly fast, all it apparently takes for Porsche’s flagship all-electric performance car to look like a slow car in the drag strip is a Tesla Model S Plaid, even one without a full battery or an experienced driver.

Drag racing veteran and DragTimes host Brooks Weisblat recently took delivery of his Tesla Model S Plaid, and so far, he has been testing the vehicle’s performance both on the drag strip and on the streets. In a recent YouTube video, Weisblat put his new Model S Plaid against the Taycan Turbo S, a vehicle that was able to beat the “Raven” Model S Performance in a heads-up race.

The two high-performance EVs faced each other in three quarter-mile races, and each time, the Tesla Model S Plaid soundly beat the German electric sports car. So dominating was the Model S Plaid that in the first race, it completely left behind the Taycan Turbo S despite its driver having issues with his launch and the vehicle not being fully charged. Speaking after the first race, the Model S Plaid driver noted that he had not been able to engage Drag Strip Mode at all.

But despite this, the Model S Plaid dominated the race, hitting the quarter-mile mark 0.8 seconds faster than its German-made competitor. The next two races were equally one-sided, with the Tesla simply blitzing away from the Taycan all the way to the quarter-mile mark. In later comments, Weisblat and a colleague who drove the Model S Plaid remarked that Tesla’s latest flagship vehicle is nothing short of a monster — one that makes the automotive world’s future very exciting.

After all, with the Tesla Model S Plaid beating down the Porsche Taycan Turbo S completely, there is a good chance that the German automaker would respond in kind. And when that happens, Tesla may have the next-generation Roadster ready, or perhaps even the Model S Plaid+, which might be equipped with the company’s new 4680 cells. Needless to say, the Model S Plaid seems to be the ultimate performance electric car in production today, and its successors would likely be nothing but amazing.

Credit must be given to Tesla, however, for making such an insanely powerful car for $130,000. At that price, nothing, electric or otherwise, comes close. This point was so evident in DragTimes‘ latest video that after the first bout of the two high-performance EVs, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S owner promptly got his phone out and headed to Tesla’s official website, where he configured and ordered his own Model S Plaid.

Watch the Tesla Model S Plaid battle the Porsche Taycan Turbo S in the video below.

