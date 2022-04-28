Tesla Model X is the fastest-selling used car in the United States last month

By

Despite the Tesla Model X ramp being more deliberate than expected, the all-electric crossover remains very popular. So popular, in fact, that the premium SUV became the fastest-selling second-hand vehicle in the United States in March 2022.

Car search engine iSeeCars.com, which aggregates and analyzes data from over 75% of all used car listings in the United States, noted that the second-hand car market in the country was dominated by alternative-fuel vehicles month. The company analyzed over 150,000 new and used cars sold in March 2022, and found that the average new car takes 35.5 days to sell while the average used car takes 52.9 days to sell.

Among the vehicles that the company analyzed, the Tesla Model X was the one that took the shortest time to sell, averaging at just 28.0 days. Prices for the flagship all-electric SUV were also quite high, with the average cost of the vehicles being listed at $90,406. iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer noted that the deliberate ramp of the new Tesla Model X, which comes with a fully refreshed interior, may be a factor in the strong demand for the vehicle in the used car market.

“The earliest delivery time for a new Tesla Model X is December 2022 for the base model and August 2022 for the high-performance Plaid version, which is further elevating the demand for the used versions. All Tesla vehicles have long waitlists for their new versions, and used versions of the highly-anticipated Tesla Model Y are just entering the used car marketplace,” Brauer said.

It’s not just the Model X, either. All of Tesla’s lineup, the Model S, Model 3, and Model Y, were also among the United States’ fastest-selling used cars in March. The Model Y only took an average of 29.5 days to sell at an average price of $65,949, an amount that’s close to the price of a brand new Model Y Performance.

The Tesla Model 3 is on the same page, with the all-electric sedan taking an average of 34.7 days to sell in the used car market. Second hand Model 3s were listed with an average price of $49,394, making them more expensive than a brand new Model 3 RWD. The Tesla Model S, on the other hand, took an average of 34.4 days to sell at an average price of $85,103.

iSeeCars’ full analysis of its March 2022 data could be accessed here.

