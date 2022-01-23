Tesla Model X Plaid proves quicker than claimed in real-world 0-60 mph test

By

The Tesla Model X Plaid may not usually receive as much attention as its sibling, the Model S Plaid, but the six-seat all-electric SUV is nothing to scoff at. With 1,020 horsepower and three electric motors, Tesla claims that the vehicle could go from 0-60 mph in just 2.5 seconds. That’s enough to give some supercars a run for their money.

If a recent real-world test is any indication, however, it appears that Tesla actually understated some of the Model X Plaid’s capabilities. The test was conducted by YouTube’s Vehicle Virgins channel as part of a more extensive review of the flagship SUV. The YouTube reviewer was generally impressed with the Model X Plaid, noting that while it feels slightly slower than the Model S Plaid, the all-electric SUV still feels very quick and responsive in its own right.

Things became extra interesting, however, when the auto reviewer set up a VBOX to test the Model X Plaid’s 0-60 mph performance. After engaging Drag Strip Mode and waiting for the vehicle to get ready, the auto reviewer launched the flagship all-electric SUV. Surprisingly enough, the Model X Plaid did not show a 0-60 mph time of 2.5 seconds like what Tesla is claiming on its official website. The vehicle completed its 0-60 mph run in 2.3 seconds instead.

A 2.3-second 0-60 mph time is pretty insane for any vehicle, more so for an all-electric SUV that can comfortably carry six people. Such numbers, after all, are comparable to the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, which was also listed with a 0-60 mph time of 2.3 seconds. It’s also pretty close to the 0-60 mph time of the Model S Raven Performance, Tesla’s quickest vehicle before the rollout of the Model S Plaid. As per Car and Driver’s tests, the Model S Performance with its Cheetah Mode update showed a 0-60 mph time of 2.4 seconds.

The Tesla Model X Plaid is a premium vehicle, but it actually is more affordable than its sedan sibling. As per Tesla’s online configurator, the Model S Plaid is listed with a price of $129,990, while the Model X Plaid is listed with a price of $126,490. This makes the Model X Plaid a very good deal, especially considering that it’s a large, spacious SUV that can carry the entire family while out-accelerating supercars in the stoplight.

Watch the Tesla Model X Plaid’s 0-60 mph launch in the video below.

