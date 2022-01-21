GM to invest $6.5B for EV and battery production facilities in Michigan

By

General Motors is set to invest $6.5 billion to develop two facilities in Michigan responsible for electric vehicle and EV battery production, a new report from Detroit News says.

According to a meeting agenda and two sources, GM will pump a massive $6.5 billion investment into the two facilities. The two new plants will produce 4,000 new jobs in Michigan.

On Tuesday, GM is expected to announce the massive investment at an event in Lansing, Michigan. Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her State of the State address and could shed additional details on Michigan automakers, such as GM and Ford, and how their transition to electrification is benefiting the workforce.

GM has numerous plans for EV development facilities, including the Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center, an all-new facility that will significantly expand the company’s battery technology operations and accelerate the development and commercialization of longer-range, more affordable electric vehicle batteries. GM also recently received $1.3 billion in an approved tax rebate for the Orion Assembly Plant, where the Chevrolet Bolt EV is made. The total investment is expected to reach $4 billion, according to the report from Detroit News.

“GM appreciates the support it has received from the Governor, the State Legislature, Orion Township, the City of Lansing and Delta Township related to two prospective projects that GM is considering in Orion Township and Lansing,” Dan Flores, GM’s Spokesperson said. “Until these projects receive final approval, we have no comment on potential announcement timing.”

In terms of GM’s electrification efforts, the automaker has unveiled plans to roll out 30 new electric cars to the market by 2025. The Orion Assembly Plant, which received the $1.3 billion tax rebate, will be the location of some of these new models’ production. It is also the production plant responsible for the Bolt EV’s production. However, GM’s overall EV program has struggled in recent months, especially with the production stoppage of the Bolt due to battery issues. The automaker did release a new EV under its GMC brand, the HUMMER EV, which started production on December 1st.

GM also recently unveiled the all-electric Silverado EV, an electric version of one of its popular pickups. GM will manufacture that at its Factory ZERO facility in Detroit, Michigan, which is inspired by the automaker’s goal of “zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion.”

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

GM to invest $6.5B for EV and battery production facilities in Michigan