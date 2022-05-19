Some Tesla customers are now expecting a 2-year wait for their new Model X

By

It appears that Tesla customers who ordered a refreshed Model X are in for a longer-than-expected wait.

As shared by several Tesla reservation holders online, the company has updated their estimated Model X delivery dates once more. This time around, some Tesla Model X reservation holders are reporting that their delivery estimates have been updated to December 2022-April 2023.

The updated vehicle delivery estimate appears to be yet another delay in the production ramp of the flagship all-electric crossover SUV. Prior to its recent update, some reservation holders of the refreshed Model X had an estimated delivery date of July 2022.

The delays in the new Model X’s deliveries have been quite substantial. As noted by longtime Tesla owner Kim Java, her Model X was initially ordered in early 2021. Since then, the estimated delivery window for her all-electric SUV had been updated a whopping eight times.

Terrible news from Tesla regarding our Model X. @elonmusk any more updates here? Looks like it’ll be a 2 year wait before our early 2021 order delivers. This is the 8th estimated delivery window for our MX. pic.twitter.com/OF87ew5wB7 — It’s Kim Java (@ItsKimJava) May 19, 2022

An estimated delivery date of April 2023 for the refreshed Tesla Model X is noteworthy, as it would suggest that some customers who ordered the vehicle in early 2021 would be waiting two whole years before taking delivery of their flagship crossover SUV.

A look at the company’s online configurator for the refreshed Model X shows that the wait time remains substantial for the vehicle. As of writing, new orders of Model X Dual Motor AWD variants are provided an estimated delivery date of January-April 2023. Model X Plaid orders placed today, on the other hand, are still listed with an estimated delivery date of August-October 2022.

My X had an estimated delivery of July 2022…. It just updated to DECEMBER 2022-APRIL 2023! WHAT???? That would mean it'd have been ordered 2 years before delivery. What's up @elonmusk . A little update/clarity on Model X rollout would be appreciated. pic.twitter.com/IMfeQXGxRC — Erik in DÆrik (@teslainventory) May 19, 2022

Tesla seems yet to hit its pace with the production of the new Model S and Model X, and this is reflected in the vehicles’ extended delivery estimates. As per Tesla’s online configurator, even a Model S Dual Motor AWD, if ordered today, would have an estimated delivery date of around November 2022-February 2023.

