Tesla Model Y 4680 configuration loses an interior color in the U.S.

Tesla has removed one of the interior colors to just one of the Model Y configurations in the United States.

The All-Wheel-Drive Model Y that equips Tesla’s 4680 battery cells is no longer offering the White Interior option. This particular vehicle is built at Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas, located just outside Austin. The other two configurations are built at Tesla’s Fremont Factory in Northern California.

Tesla updated its Online Design Studio earlier today to reflect the availability of only All Black interior for the All-Wheel-Drive Model Y.

Tesla may be experiencing white seat shortages, as Out of Spec Dave stated that his order for a Model Y All-Wheel-Drive with the white interior option was revised as the automaker does not currently build this seating option in Texas.

“I found out from a couple of different sources at Tesla that Tesla is not going to be manufacturing the 4680 packs with white interior until mid-to-late July at the earliest,” Dave said in a video.

Tesla builds its seats in-house, and it has been well-documented that the company has a seat factory near the Fremont Factory.

Tesla’s interior options are vegan, which the automaker moved to several years ago to fit its sustainable mission. The white seats are also widely popular among orderers due to their unique ability to shed stains, even with some of the harshest liquids.

