By

The Tesla Model Y has become a top-selling car in Iceland and Australia. Tesla aimed to make the Model Y the best-selling vehicle in any category worldwide, and the SUV is performing as expected.

Recently, Tesla Europe shared that the Model Y broke a 35-year-old record in Iceland. The Tesla Model Y became the best-selling car within the first 6 months of 2023. Iceland has been partial to Toyota vehicles over the last few decades. However, Tesla has shaken Iceland’s car market and gained massive support from the locals, thanks to the Model Y and the Model 3.

The Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 have become popular choices for first-time electric vehicle buyers. This might explain why the Tesla brand has become so popular in Iceland and other countries beginning their electric vehicle journey. Tesla’s price tag, charging times, intelligent features, and Supercharger Network contribute to the brand’s popularity.

Meanwhile, the Tesla Model Y became the second best-selling car in Australia, beating the Ford Ranger ute. Tesla sold approximately 5,560 Model Y units during Q2 2023, coming in second after the Toyota Hi-Lux ute with 6,142 unit sales.

Australia’s Federated Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) reported that battery electric vehicles (BEVs) accounted for 8.8% of the auto market’s June sales. In Australia, 11,042 BEVs were sold last month. BEVs made up 7.4% of new vehicle sales for the first half of 2023.

The Tesla Model Y has also conquered the Chinese auto market. The Model Y eclipsed BYD’s raw new energy vehicle (NEV) sales number last month. BYD is a formidable foe in China and in the global EV landscape.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Model Y becomes top-selling car in Iceland and Australia