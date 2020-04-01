Tesla Model Y car covers go the extra mile to protect from indoor and outdoor elements

Tesla has added both indoor and outdoor car covers for its new Model Y all-electric crossover. The two covers, available on the company’s online shop, are made of different materials to ensure the maintenance and protection of the Model Y’s paint in different climates and settings.

The $230 Indoor Model Y car cover sports a clean, silky black satin finish. It fits snugly over the Model Y’s numerous curves and contours, creating a tailor-made fit over the all-electric crossover to protect it from possible damage within an owners garage. Its breathable material also keeps the vehicle protected from the possibility of it overheating during at-home charging, a measure that will protect the vehicle’s battery in the long term.

The description of the Indoor cover is as follows according to the Tesla Shop:

“Stretch satin fits your Tesla like a glove, hugging its contours and protecting the paint finish from dings, scratches, and dust that are imminent with indoor storage. Convenient charge port openings allow for connection to an outlet, and ventilated mesh allow for air flow while charging.”

Tesla’s Indoor Car Cover for the Model Y. (Credit: Tesla.com) Tesla’s Indoor Car Cover for the Model Y. (Credit: Tesla.com)

Meanwhile, the $300 Outdoor Model Y car cover provides extensive protection to the vehicle in the unpredictable outdoor elements. This grey colored version of the cover made of a Thermoplastic Polyurethane shell covers two layers of woven polyester for added protection. The combination of these three layers adds significant defense to both the paint and bodywork of the Model Y, keeping owners at ease in even the harshest of weather conditions.

While the three outer layers of the cover are sturdy and durable, the inner portion of the cover lined by a soft material allows for easy and smooth installation that will not damage the vehicle’s paint during the application process.

Tesla describes the Outdoor cover on its online shop.

“Shield your Tesla from the harshest of elements with this Outdoor Car Cover. With a middle layer of Thermoplastic Polyurethane and two outer layers of woven polyester, the cover allows for breathability while providing the best water resistance available today. Convenient charge port openings allow for connection to an outlet, and ventilated mesh allow for air flow while charging.”

Tesla’s Outdoor Car Cover for the Model Y. (Credit: Tesla.com) Tesla’s Outdoor Car Cover for the Model Y. (Credit: Tesla.com)

Both of the Tesla covers include a bag for easy and compact storage when not in use.

With the Model Y just recently being released to the public after the vehicle began its first deliveries in mid-March, Tesla wasted no time releasing additional accessories for the Model Y. These included a brand new passive entry key fob, and these indoor and outdoor suitable car covers.