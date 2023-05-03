Tesla Model Y is closing in as Australia’s best-selling SUV

By

Australia’s electric vehicle (EV) sales reached an all-time high in April, with battery electric vehicles accounting for 8% of the overall new vehicle market. Amid this trend, the Tesla Model Y is making headway toward becoming one of the country’s best-selling SUVs.

The Federated Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) reported that 82,137 new vehicles were sold during the month, marking a 1.3% year-over-year increase. Battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles combined made up 9.5% of overall auto sales.

FCAI President Tony Weber stated that the numbers could have been even higher if not for the ongoing global supply challenges. “We know that this number would have been larger had the industry not faced global supply challenges,” he said.

Tesla dominated the Australian EV market in April, with 3,676 sales, marking the company’s largest month of sales this year. So far, in 2023, the company has sold 14,083 EVs in Australia, surpassing its 2021 total national sales, as noted in a report from The Driven.

The Tesla Model Y secured the second spot in the SUV segment, trailing only behind the Toyota RAV4. The Model 3, on the other hand, ranked second in the passenger car market, behind the Hyundai i30. Both the Toyota RAV4 and the Hyundai i30 are substantially more affordable than the Tesla Model Y and Model 3.

With Australia’s EV uptake continuing to rise, the future of electric vehicle sales in the country looks promising. However, not all automakers in Australia are embracing electric cars. According to recent comments from Toyota Australia’s sales executive, Sean Hanley, relying on electric cars alone is a “simplistic” solution. He also argued that it’s still too early for EVs.

“It is too early. What battery electric vehicle do we have right now on sale in Australia that can tow 2.5 tonnes for 600 km? We don’t. It doesn’t exist. If we just move to only zero-emission vehicles, what are you going to tell the hundreds of thousands, if not millions of Australians who tow caravans, who use their cars for work, who need their cars on the land, who need their cars in the mine, who need more than a 200 or 300 km range?” the Toyota executive said.

