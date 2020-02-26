Tesla Model Y delivery update: Long Range AWD buyers get March confirmation emails

Tesla has started reaching out to Model Y Long Range All Wheel-Drive buyers to confirm their availability for possible deliveries of the much-awaited electric crossover this March.

Based on reports from the Tesla community, customers who ordered the Model Y Long Range AWD are now receiving delivery confirmation emails from the electric car maker as well, a day after Model Y Performance customers reported getting the notification in their inboxes.

Michael Berman, who ordered the Model Y LR AWD, shared the news via Twitter, “… First non performance Model Y invite email just received! I ordered day 1!” he wrote.

Other Model Y buyers commenting on a YouTube video by Ryan Shaw corroborated Berman’s story. Among these is Anthony Ng, who lives in Fremont and ordered the vehicle in January. The soon-to-be Model Y owners can choose their preferred date and time between March 15 and 31, between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. to take delivery of their vehicle.

Tesla unveiled the Tesla Model Y in March 2019 and has begun limited volume production of the electric crossover in January. The carmaker originally announced that Model Y deliveries will begin Fall of 2020 but it was later moved to Summer 2020. The carmaker moved this schedule up again to the end of Q1 in a recent earnings call.

With the Model Y delivery kicking off about six to nine months earlier than expected, one can only assume that Tesla is doing well with its production ramp at its Fremont facility. The current annual production capacity in Fremont is 400,000 units of combined Model 3 and Model Y. Once tooling is upgraded, the factory can raise its capacity to 500,000 vehicles per year.

“With respect to capacity expansion, we’ve greatly learned from the development and launch of Model 3 in Fremont and Reno. As a result, we’ve been able to bring new production capacity on board faster and with less cost. This is evidenced by the launch of Model 3 in Shanghai, as well as Model Y in Fremont, programs that were both launched in under one year,” Tesla chief financial officer Zachary Kirkhorn said during the company’s Q4 earnings call.

CEO Elon Musk also remarked that Tesla aims to reach Model Y volume production quickly.

“I think we’re just — yes, go as fast we can with Model Y and make sure it’s a great product. I think there are some things that will differentiate it… And I think — so when they do — when people do a teardown of the Model Y, I think they will be impressed about some of the things they see,” Musk said.

The Model Y is expected to offer a higher gross margin for Tesla compared to the Model 3. Together with its sedan sibling, the all-electric crossover will play an essential role in bringing the company to consistent profitability.

Indeed, the Tesla Model Y is a good representation of how Tesla has matured through its learnings with Model 3 production and Gigafactory design. This art of underpromising and exceeding customer expectations bode well for the future of Tesla as a more experienced, more mature electric car maker.