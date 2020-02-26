Rivian is bringing its R1T and R1S Open House tour to LA, Miami and other key US cities

Rivian is expanding its Open House event across major metropolitan areas in the United States, giving people the opportunity to have an up-close look at the company’s all-electric R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV.

Reservation holders and interested buyers were sent email notifications of the upcoming series of events in the US.

As Rivian gears up for production of its R1T, coming later this year, the company continues to hold a number of Open House events in several cities across the U.S. Most recently, Rivian showcased the R1T and R1S SUV in Tesla’s backyard in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Rivian will be visiting Miami, Florida in April, New York City, New York, and Los Angeles, California in May, Boulder, Colorado in June, Chicago, Illinois in July, and Detroit, Michigan in August. They also plan to expand on this list in the future by adding more stops to several other US cities.

The increase in stops on Rivian’s tour around the country is evidence of a marketing push the company is making to boost its potential impact on the growing electric vehicle industry. With Rivian’s recent stop in San Francisco, the company gave the impression that it is reaching out to Tesla owners and other EV veterans, a demographic that is already familiar with electric vehicles. The Rivian events allow anyone interested in the vehicles an opportunity to speak with some of the company’s executives such as CEO RJ Scaringe who has been present at a number of the events.

Past events have given those in attendance the first looks at new vehicle colors, as Rivian unveiled an electric blue paint job at its Seattle event. This gives owners three different color options, as silver and white R1T trucks were spotted in previous outings that the company was part of.

Rivian’s appeal to outdoor enthusiasts is backed by its vehicles’ specifications that include three feet of wading depth, 750 horsepower, and 400+ miles of range in its largest 180 kWh battery pack. They also have plenty of financial backing from some of the biggest companies in the world, like Amazon and Ford who have put their money where their mouths are and supported Rivian for the long haul.

When the R1T rolls off the production lines later this year, it will introduce a new era of the electric vehicle as it will be the first mass-produced battery-electric truck in the industry, beating fellow EV trucks like the Tesla Cybertruck and the electric Ford F-150 to market.