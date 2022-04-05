Tesla Model Y edges out sibling Model 3 to win UK’s Best Seller for March

By

The Tesla Model Y beat out its sibling electric vehicle, the Model 3, in the United Kingdom’s automotive sales figures for March.

The Model Y sold 6,464 times, beating the Model 3 by just seven units, as the sedan sold 6,457 vehicles in March. The Model Y and Model 3 are neck-and-neck in Year-to-Date sales in the United Kingdom as well. Ranking sixth and seventh, respectively, the Model Y has 7,774 sales, and the Model 3 has just one fewer delivery with 7,773.

🔋BEVs continued to enjoy tremendous growth: 39,315 new zero emission cars leaving dealerships – up 78.7% on last year This is the highest volume ever recorded in a single month & means that more were registered in Mar 22 than during the entirety of 2019https://t.co/U4KuqYHE4x pic.twitter.com/Tns1sD73yG — SMMT (@SMMT) April 5, 2022

The UK’s Tesla presence will likely expand in the coming months and years, especially as the automaker’s newest factory, which is located in Germany, is now active. The European production facility, known as Gigafactory Berlin, will initially provide customers in Europe and surrounding regions with Model Y vehicles. Tesla received ultimate approval from government agencies to begin production and deliveries at the plant in March.

As for the battery electric vehicle market in the UK, growth continues to trend upward. Through March, electric powertrains have been sold 64,165 times, a 101.9 percent increase from the same span in 2021. By March 2021, the UK had sold 31,779, according to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

The Model 3 and Model Y performed well against some of the UK’s best sellers. The Vauxhall Corsa, which is the UK’s best-selling vehicle so far in 2022, finished third behind the Model Y and Model 3, accumulating 5,515 sales in March. The Nissan Qashqai (5,401), the Hyundai Tucson (4,876), Ford Puma (4,755), Kia Sportage (4,563), Ford Kuga (4,223), Toyota C-HR (3,910), and Ford Fiesta (3,890) round out the top ten for March.

In other positive news, Diesel engine sales have gone down 55.2 percent in through Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021. Petrol vehicle sales are down 25.6 percent. Battery electric vehicle market share has expanded from 7.7 percent through March 2021 to 16.1 percent through March 2022.

On Saturday, Tesla announced it had delivered 310,048 vehicles globally in Q1. It was the eight-straight quarter Tesla reported growth in deliveries, with the Model Y and Model 3 leading the way with 295,324 units making their way to customers.

