Tesla Model Y and Model 3 dominates by commanding about 2/3 of US EV market

By

The United States’ EV segment is growing this year, thanks in no small part to an all-electric crossover from the country’s premier electric car maker. As per data shared by Experian, electric vehicle registrations more than doubled in the first half of 2021, with 214,111 new EVs being registered across the US from January to June.

This was a huge increase considering that in the first half of 2020, 98,351 electric cars were registered nationwide. Back then, EVs represented only about 1.5% of all new vehicle registrations in the US. This has now increased to 2.5% of the country’s total new vehicle registrations.

With the electric vehicle market gaining momentum this year, it was no surprise that the United States’ best-selling EVs — the Model Y and Model 3 — accounted for the lion’s share of the total EV registrations in the country. Tesla’s vehicles accounted for about 2/3 of all new EV registrations in the first half of the year, and that’s with the high-margin Model S sedan seeing limited deliveries and the Model X SUV being entirely on pause.

The Tesla Model Y’s numbers for the first half of 2021 were extremely impressive, with 81,802 of the vehicles being registered in the US. This is a massive increase in the sales of the all-electric crossover, as the vehicle only saw 10,113 registrations during the first half of 2020. Following the Model Y was the Model 3, which saw 56,755 registrations from January to June 2021, an increase of 8.4% year-over-year.

A look at the rest of the US EV market’s best-sellers highlights the widening gap between Tesla and its rivals. The Chevy Bolt EV, which is very reasonably priced and once considered by critics as a potential “Model 3 Killer” registered 20,141 units in the first half of 2021 to become the country’s third-best-selling EV. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, a compelling Model Y competitor that still qualifies for the $7,500 federal tax credit, stood at a distant fourth place with 11,068 units registered from January to June 2021.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to [email protected] to give us a heads up.

Tesla Model Y and Model 3 dominates by commanding about 2/3 of US EV market