Tesla brings color from ‘world’s most advanced paint shop’ to U.S. Model Y

Tesla has brought a color from the “world’s most advanced paint shop” at Gigafactory Berlin to the United States on the Model Y.

Four years ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk declared its paint shop at Gigafactory Berlin in Germany to be “the world’s most advanced” because it could apply “more layers of stunning colors that subtly change with curvature.”

Two colors it launched were Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red, both only available at the paint shop in Germany. The U.S. was not able to receive these colors as the paint shops at Fremont and Giga Texas were not capable of creating these colors.

Musk did say the paint shops at these factories would eventually be upgraded to apply those colors.

Now, Tesla is offering one of the colors, Quicksilver, in the United States on the Model Y from the Design Studio:

Last week, Tesla launched the color in the U.S. with inventory Model Y units; it was not available to purchase on custom orders in the Online Design Studio.

Tesla is offering the color for $2,000 on top of the purchase price of the vehicle. As a result, Tesla has also decreased the price of the Solid Black color to $1,500, previously priced at $2,000.

It is only available on the All-Wheel-Drive configurations of the Model Y, which include the Long Range and Performance trims of the vehicle.

