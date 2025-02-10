Lyft aims to launch Mobileye robotaxis in this U.S. city by 2026

By

Ride-hailing company Lyft is looking to launch fully self-driving robotaxis in one U.S. city by next year, according to a statement from the company’s top executive.

On Monday, Lyft CEO David Risher said in a post on X that the company is planning to launch fully autonomous robotaxis in Dallas, Texas “as soon as 2026,” as backed by technology from Mobileye. The Mobileye vehicles will be purchased and owned by Japanese firm Marubeni, and the executive also says the company will utilize its Flex Drive subsidiary for fleet management.

“As soon as 2026, Marubeni-owned cars with Mobileye AV tech will launch in Dallas

on the Lyft platform, with thousands more AVs/other cities to follow,” Risher wrote in the post.

Upon deployment, the vehicles will begin showing up on the Lyft app for riders, and Risher also says the company will share more news in the months to come.

Tesla, Waymo and others working on commercial robotaxis

The news comes as Tesla also aims to enter the emerging commercial robotaxi industry with its recently unveiled Cybercabs, backed by its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. Elon Musk and Tesla Head of Design Franz von Holzhausen have both said that Tesla will deploy the first unsupervised versions of the FSD software in Austin, Texas in June, following the unveiling of its steering wheel-less Cybercab in October.

Musk has also said that he expects to unveiling autonomous ride-hailing in “many cities in America by the end of this year,” following the launch of the services in Austin. During the Q3 earnings call in October, Musk also said that Tesla employees had already started testing ride-hailing services in the Bay Area, allowing workers to request a ride and be taken anywhere in the Bay.

Alphabet-owned robotaxi company Waymo is also set to launch its driverless ride-hailing vehicles in Austin next month, set to be hosted exclusively on Lyft competitor Uber’s mobile platform. The company has also been operating paid driverless rides for several months now through its Waymo One app in Los Angeles and San Francisco, California, and Phoenix, Arizona, and it’s looking to expand to Miami, Florida and over 10 other new cities in 2025.

Other companies, including the Amazon-owned company Zoox, are aiming to roll out robotaxis throughout this year, though Waymo currently remains the only company offering fully autonomous paid ride-hails.

Lyft aims to launch Mobileye robotaxis in this U.S. city by 2026