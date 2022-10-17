By

Track mode is coming to the Tesla Model Y Performance, and it seems like it’s for real this time. Elon Musk reiterated Model Y track mode over the weekend.

In 2020, Musk said that track mode would come out for the Tesla Model Y, but it has not rolled out to the vehicle thus far. The Tesla CEO admitted that track mode for the Model Y isn’t as easy as it sounds when responding to a Twitter follower. Track mode is available on the Tesla Model 3 Performance and Model S Plaid.

Track Mode V2 seems to be the version available on the Model 3 Performance and the Model S Plaid. The Tesla Model 3 received track mode V2 in 2020. Tesla rolled out track mode to the Model S Plaid earlier this year in January.

Tesla released track model V2 with a few pre-set profiles to show drivers how they can customize their vehicles for the track. Below are some of track mode V2’s highlights.

Vehicle Handling Customization

Handling Balance : Shift motor bias from 100 percent front to 100 percent rear, adjusts how much torque is sent to each motor for different understeer or oversteer behaviors, and initiate rotation and sustain slip angle.

: Shift motor bias from 100 percent front to 100 percent rear, adjusts how much torque is sent to each motor for different understeer or oversteer behaviors, and initiate rotation and sustain slip angle. Stability Assistance : Choose the level at which the stability control systems are helping to control your car – from all stability systems on to off for complete driver control.

: Choose the level at which the stability control systems are helping to control your car – from all stability systems on to off for complete driver control. Regen Braking: Adjust how much deceleration is provided by the car’s motors and foundation brakes. Adjusting deceleration impacts how much physical braking force is required to slow the vehicle down but also allows drivers to initiate their car’s rotation using the throttle pedal.

Real-Time Status Monitoring

Optimal Vehicle Cooling : Post-Drive Cooling and Compressor Overclock extend track sessions by compensating for the higher temperatures generated by sustained, high-speed driving. Access Post-Drive Cooling and Compressor Overclock from Track Mode Settings.

: Post-Drive Cooling and Compressor Overclock extend track sessions by compensating for the higher temperatures generated by sustained, high-speed driving. Access Post-Drive Cooling and Compressor Overclock from Track Mode Settings. Vehicle Status : Get a detailed look at vehicle and sub-system temperatures on Model 3’s touchscreen. Track Mode uses real-time models to display battery, brake, motor temperatures, and tire utilization.

: Get a detailed look at vehicle and sub-system temperatures on Model 3’s touchscreen. Track Mode uses real-time models to display battery, brake, motor temperatures, and tire utilization. G-Meter: Tesla’s G-Meter will automatically track and record peak lateral and longitudinal accelerations. To view the G-Meter go to the Cards area of the touchscreen.

Performance Review

Lap Timer : The touchscreen map now displays a Lap Timer. Follow the instructions to place a start/finish pin on the map. After each lap, the Lap Timer will show the duration of your last lap. It also displays the times associated with the previous and best laps in the driving session.

: The touchscreen map now displays a Lap Timer. Follow the instructions to place a start/finish pin on the map. After each lap, the Lap Timer will show the duration of your last lap. It also displays the times associated with the previous and best laps in the driving session. Video Logging & Telemetry Data: Video and telemetry data are now downloadable to a USB drive so drivers can track and share their performance. Data is stored in a .CSV file and includes lap times, acceleration, deceleration, G-meter, vehicle thermals, and tire utilization. To save data, plug in a USB flash drive with a folder named TeslaTrackMode. When ‘Save Dashcam for Lap’ is enabled, Track Mode stores a video of each lap in a driving session while using the Lap Timer.

Elon Musk reconfirms track mode for Model Y Performance