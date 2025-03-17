News
Tesla details plan for increased Model Y pricing stability in Australia
As Chinese automakers increasingly deploy low-priced EVs in the Australian market, one Tesla executive explains one way the company plans to stay competitive.
A Tesla executive managing the Australian and surrounding markets has detailed the company’s plans to move away from rapid pricing changes with the arrival of the new Model Y, especially as electric vehicle (EV) competition from other Chinese automakers arrives in Australia and surrounding markets.
Thom Drew, Tesla’s Country Director for New Zealand and Australia, said in an interview with Chasing Cars on Friday that the recently refreshed Model Y will make it to Australian markets with more consistent pricing. The statement comes after the Model Y remained Australia’s best-selling EV in 2024, and he says that the era of the Tesla price war seems to be winding down as the SUV gets more affordable.
“We are certainly not going to get into price wars,” Drew said. “I know we have famously been known for changing our prices rapidly over the past several years.
“I really think we have gotten to a point with our pricing where it is where it should be. Once we release the general production pricing for Model Y, I think we are at a really good point. Particularly with the refinements on the [upgraded] vehicle, it is exceptional value for money.”
First deliveries of the Launch Edition Model Y refresh are expected in May, and Drew says initial shipments will be large in volume to match significant demand for the EV. The executive also confirmed that the highly-coveted rear-wheel-drive (RWD) model, the Launch Edition of which is currently sold out, will go on sale again as the regular edition in the weeks to come.
At the time of writing, you can still order the Launch Edition configuration of Tesla’s Long Range, all-wheel-drive (AWD) Model Y on its online order configurator.
READ MORE ON TESLA’S NEW MODEL Y: Australia’s top car website gives Tesla Model Y and Model 3 its best EV awards
It’s not clear at this time if Tesla plans to employ similar strategies in markets beyond the Asia-Pacific, though Drew highlights the pricing stability efforts as a necessary measure to remain competitive amongst incoming EVs from Chinese automakers. Between this and optimizing consumer experiences by making great vehicles, the executive explains that the company remains intent on holding onto its number one seller spot.
“We need to make sure we are hyper-focussed on the quality of our products and our competitiveness,” he says. “[We need to] be looking around today and making sure that we have the best ownership experience to keep our brand at the number-one point.”
At this point, Drew also says that the Model Y is the most affordable option in the Australian market, highlighting that keeping the price stable should hold competitors off for the foreseeable future, at the very least. The news also comes as reports say that Tesla may already be looking to launch an even cheaper Model Y in China, which could make the vehicle even more competitive with future iterations.
“At the moment, there is no cheaper model that I am aware of,” Drew adds. “If there was one, absolutely [we would have our hand up].”
The Australian market requires right-hand-drive (RHD) vehicles, meaning that they drive on the left side of the road and are equipped with steering wheels on the right side of the automobile. Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai supplies the markets in Australia, New Zealand and multiple surrounding regions throughout the Asia-Pacific.
Tesla launched the upgraded Model Y in China in January, after months of speculation that the refreshed SUV would soon be launched. The automaker began initial deliveries of the Launch Edition Model Y refresh in China last month, officially transitioning to the sale of the regular edition of the vehicle at the beginning of March.
Australia has received 107k of Tesla’s 1 million exports from Giga Shanghai: report
News
Could Tesla vandalism fuel higher insurance prices?
Experts say that vandalism against Tesla vehicles could make insurance companies increase rates—or drop coverage for the brand altogether.
Tesla owners have recently experienced a substantial uptick in vandalism events in protest of CEO Elon Musk and recent developments with the Trump administration, and some say that it could lead to higher insurance rates if it continues.
In a report on Sunday, Insurify Data Journalist Matt Brannon told Newsweek that increased vandalism against Tesla’s vehicles could make insurance companies proactively raise their rates in the future. He says that factors such as theft and vandalism are both major considerations for insurance companies when setting rates, though perhaps not to the extent that collisions are.
“If vandalism involving Tesla vehicles continues to rise and doesn’t go back down, we could see rates rise for comprehensive coverage in the future,” Brannon said.
Vandalism is typically covered by comprehensive policies, though Brannon and Bankrate Insurance Analyst Shannon Martin say that these won’t likely increase rates as much as collisions. However, after a lack of engine immobilizers in certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles made them susceptible to theft, sparking widespread TikTok and Instagram challenges in 2022 in which individuals would try to steal these cars, Martin explains that companies could even refuse to insure Tesla vehicles in extreme cases.
“As we have learned from the 2023 TikTok theft trend targeting certain model Kias and Hyundais, if these types of losses continue, carriers could refuse to offer coverage for Tesla vehicles altogether,” Martin explained.
A Tesla Model S falls prey to an apparent arson attack in Seattle’s Capitol City neighborhood.🔥
Fortunately, the Model S seemed to have tanked the arson attack, as its high voltage battery seemed fine after the incident.
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 14, 2025
READ MORE ON TESLA INSURANCE: Tesla launches insurance discount for FSD users in these two states
She also says that many other factors could cause insurance rates to rise organically across the industry, including impending tariffs from the Trump administration that have caused uncertainty in recent weeks. Factors such as high repair costs have also caused rate increases in the past few years, particularly for vehicles that are electric.
However, Martin says the recent string of vandalism against Tesla vehicles could cause even steeper rate hikes throughout 2025, even as some of the company’s vehicles are already fairly expensive to insure in some areas.
“Since the recent rise in vandalism is focused on Teslas and not other make vehicles, drivers who carry Tesla Insurance may see a higher premium hike than those who have coverage with other carriers, since the risk of loss isn’t as diversified,” she adds.
Brannon says that insurance rates for electric vehicles (EVs) increased twice as fast as those of gas vehicles in 2024, while full-coverage prices on Teslas have increased over the past few years. Newsweek also says it reached out to insurance companies including Allstate, Geico, Progressive, and State Farm, though no comment was given by the time of publishing.
Vandalism against Tesla vehicles in recent weeks
The news comes as Tesla owners have detailed significant increases to vandalism in recent weeks, as many have tried to protest and speak out against cuts from Musk and Trump’s newly developed government efficiency division.
In February, one Cybertruck owner in Massachusetts said he was getting death threats, yelling passersby, stickers placed on his vehicle, and broad cancellations of client appointments following Musk’s controversial salute at the Trump inauguration ceremony. As a result, the doctor, an immigrant from Syria, said he was considering moving away in hopes to escape the verbal and property attacks.
Tesla owners in Northern California a few weeks ago were left with notes on their cars saying to trade or sell them before February 12, or else it would be “open season.” An activist group called Students Against Nazi Extremism (SANE) claimed responsibility for the notes.
Last week, Musk also responded to a story in which a New York individual drew a Swastika on a person’s Cybertruck, saying that, “Naturally, he drives a Subaru.”
Superchargers have also been targeted in recent attacks, including fresh graffiti last month, with vandals writing the word “Nazi” on some charging posts in Utah along with drawing a Swastika. Tesla said in response that it planned to file charges against the vandals.
Widespread protests have also faced Tesla stores in recent weeks, with one in Oregon even being the victim of multiple rounds of gunfire, while multiple Cybertrucks in Seattle were set on fire—an event now being looked at by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
Another string of vandalism and arson at a Tesla store in Colorado resulted in the arrest of two suspects in the past few weeks, after the site was repeatedly tagged with graffiti, some of which said “Nazi cars” on the front windows.
News
This Tesla safety engineer just left after over 14 years
The crash engineer didn’t disclose any specific reasons for his departure. “I have decided now is the time to move on.”
A key Tesla safety engineer has departed from the company, as shared earlier this month, following nearly a decade and a half spent working across three of the automaker’s locations.
In a post on LinkedIn last week, Tesla’s Principal CAE Crash Safety Engineer, Petter Winberg, announced his departure from the company after working there for over 14 years. Winberg played a major role in Tesla’s efforts to make its vehicles some of the safest out there, starting as a Senior Tech Specialist in 2011 and slowly getting promoted to his current position.
In his position, Winberg worked on crash architectures for the Cybercab, Semi, and future vehicles, along with the Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y, and developing specific accident architectures once Giga Casting production came into play. The executive’s full departure announcement reads as follows:
Elon, 2011: “I want Tesla vehicles to be the safest on the planet” Me: “Challenge accepted”
Having developed Model S, S-DM, X, 3, Y, Y-SP as well as future crash architectures, I have decided now is the time to move on. Thank you Tesla, keep crushing it! What an incredible team, I will miss you all.
READ MORE ON TESLA SAFETY: Tesla executive responds to claims of high fatal accident rate
During his time at Tesla, the engineer worked at the company’s engineering headquarters in Palo Alto, California, before moving to the company’s nearby Fremont factory, then finally landing at the automaker’s Gothenburg, Sweden facilities, where he has served in his current position since January 2020. Prior to this, Winberg also worked at Volvo, Saab, Ford, and Volvo.
The post also elicited a handful of comments from colleagues, including one commenter who called Winberg the “master of crash simulations,” and multiple others who praised him for his guidance and knowledge of the subject.
Tesla has also been heavily focused on making its vehicles safe since the early days, as Winberg points out.
As one example in October, Tesla VP of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy reiterated this point by highlighting both the company’s active and passive safety features included in the Model Y and other vehicles. Moravy detailed that, while features built-in for the Autopilot and Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) systems provide active safety features meant to help prevent crashes, even if “the worst occurs, [Tesla drivers] will be protected by the best passive safety cars on the planet.”
The company’s vehicles have also earned top safety ratings across four different continents at this point, most recently including a five-star safety rating for the Cybertruck from the top auto regulator in the U.S.
Over the last several months, Tesla has also faced executive and high-profile engineering departures a handful of times, as can probably be expected from most companies of its size.
Some examples include the departure of Safety Policy Lead Marc Van Impe and Chief Information Officer Nagesh Saldi in October, VP of Finance and Business Operations Sreela Venkataratnam in August, and both SVP of Powertrain and Energy Engineering Drew Baglino and VP of Public Policy and Business Development Rohan Patel in April, to name just a few.
This former Tesla engineer now heads a federal tech department
News
Watch Tesla’s FSD tackle water cup challenge, dirt roads in China
How does Tesla’s Full Self-Driving face off against competitors in China when it comes to smoothness and scalability?
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) started going out for testing in China last month, representing the first market outside of North America to get the software. Amidst competition in the automated driving space from a number of other Chinese companies, Tesla’s FSD seems to be impressing in early reviews, with recent reviews highlighting both the software’s smoothness and its ability to adapt and perform well on non-traditional roads.
In a Saturday video originally posted by user 王船船 on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, a driver utilizes the Supervised FSD system while performing what’s called the “water challenge,” in which a cup of water is balanced on the driver’s side window ledge to see if driving is smooth enough to avoid spilling.
The drive spans a little more than four minutes, and the system manages to make it through without the water spilling in any substantial quantities. The driver mostly remains on city streets, but you can see a handful of quick, unexpected stops, turns, and other maneuvers that one might expect to make the cup tip completely.
The video was also reposted on X by Tesla’s main account, with the company highlighting the system’s “maximum smoothness” as demonstrated in the video. Tesla VP of AI Ashok Elluswamy also reposted the video, saying in a separate follow-up post that “FSD’s been prepared for this one.”
Maximum smoothness https://t.co/p4aM3StgRk
— Tesla (@Tesla) March 15, 2025
Although Tesla’s FSD system didn’t have access to real-world driving data from the company’s vehicles at the time of its launch in China, Elon Musk recently explained that the company used publicly available video from the internet to help pre-train FSD for Chinese streets and traffic laws.
In addition to helping with city streets, Tesla has explained in the past that its camera- and video-based FSD neural network training makes the system easily scalable to multiple countries, fringe traffic cases, and even less traditional roads.
As another example of this in China, FSD testers also took to some dirt roads last week, showing just how well the software seems to handle some seemingly-deep and super-narrow back roads. You can see excerpts from this video below, or check out the full 25-minute version from user AE68 on Douyin.
Tesla FSD testers in China do seem to be built different. That’s some REALLY rural roads!
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 14, 2025
READ MORE ON TESLA CHINA: Cheaper Tesla Model Y may launch in China
Tesla’s FSD in China amidst local competition
Tesla officially launched a localized data privacy version of FSD Supervised in China last month, The launch came amidst a headstart from multiple competitors in the autonomous driving space, including from Chinese automakers Baidu, Huawei, and still others.
The Avatr 11 electric vehicle (EV), a jointly created project from Changan New Energy, CATL, and Huawei, was recently seen being tested by Out of Spec’s Kyle Conner. The system uses Huawei’s latest automated driving system technology, Qiankun ADS 3.2, which Conner recently said was “the best driver assistance he’s ever experienced” in a recent review on his trip to China.
You can see this video and an additional video from Conner and Out of Spec discussing the emerging autonomous vehicle industry in China below. It’s also worth noting that both of these were released just a few weeks before Tesla’s first version of FSD launched in the country.
The Best FSD System In China! 1 Hour Drive Using Huawei Qiankun ADS 3.2 Installed In Avatr 11 (2/1/25)
The EV Industry Isn’t Ready For China’s FSD Breakthrough (2/2/25)
Elon Musk clarifies the holdup with Tesla Full Self-Driving launch in Europe
Tesla details plan for increased Model Y pricing stability in Australia
Could Tesla vandalism fuel higher insurance prices?
This Tesla safety engineer just left after over 14 years
Tesla at risk of 95% crash, claims billionaire hedge fund manager
SpaceX announces Starship Flight 8’s new target date
Tesla contract with Baltimore paused after city ‘decided to go in a different direction’
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Tesla at risk of 95% crash, claims billionaire hedge fund manager
-
News2 weeks ago
SpaceX announces Starship Flight 8’s new target date
-
News1 week ago
Tesla contract with Baltimore paused after city ‘decided to go in a different direction’
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla launches fresh U.S. promotions for the Model 3
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tesla mulls adding a new feature to fight off vandals as anti-Musk protests increase
-
Elon Musk5 days ago
President Donald Trump buys a Tesla at the White House – Here’s which model he chose
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tesla UK sales up over 20% despite Elon Musk backlash
-
News4 days ago
Rivian supports Tesla despite all the Elon Musk hate