Ford offers attractive End of Year incentives on Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning

Ford is offering attractive end-of-year incentives on two of its best-selling EVs, the Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning, as companies across the automotive industry aim to end the year on a positive note.

Ford has established itself as one of the main players in the U.S. EV market, and although it shifted its electrification plans slightly this year, it still has attractive products both available now and coming to market for 2025.

But as the year comes to a close, Ford is passing on some strong savings and programs on both vehicles to nudge consumers toward an EV.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

The 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E will equip some major changes, including the presence of a heat pump for more efficiency, a lower price, and more interior space.

On 2024 Mustang Mach-E units, Ford is offering programs on both purchases and leases, as well as a few add-ons that will make your life as an EV owner easier:

Purchase: 0% for 72 months with a total of $5,000 Bonus Cash + Complimentary Charger and Standard Installation as part of the Ford Power Promise

Lease: $7,500 Electric Vehicle Red Carpet Lease Cash with a total of $3,000 Bonus Cash + Complimentary Charger and Standard Installation as part of the Ford Power Promise

The company is offering leases on the 2024 Mustang Mach-E for as little as $379 a month for 36 months with $5,369 due at signing.

On retail offers, Ford is giving 0 percent APR for 72 months, along with $500 bonus cash.

This offer includes Ford’s new Power Promise, which includes a complimentary home charger and standard installation.

F-150 Lightning

The F-150 Lightning is one of my favorite EVs on the market today and is still among the best-selling electric pickups out there.

Ford is offering both lease and purchase deals on the F-150 Lightning as the new year ends:

Purchase: 0% for 72 months with a total of $5,000 Bonus Cash on XLT and Platinum + Complimentary Charger and Standard Installation as part of the Ford Power Promise

Lease: $3,500 Electric Vehicle Red Carpet Lease Cash with a total of $3,000 Bonus Cash + Complimentary Charger and Standard Installation as part of the Ford Power Promise

Leases will come in at as little as $309 for 36 months with $6,259 due at signing. Retail offers will give 0 percent APR for 60 months with Ford’s Credit Financing.

