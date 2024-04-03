Tesla Model Y is Sweden’s most registered car in March 2024

By

Tesla Sweden may still be seeing challenges due to trade union IF Metall’s strike, but the electric vehicle maker is still posting some impressive numbers in the country. During March 2024, the Tesla Model Y took its place as Sweden’s most registered car model, with 2,011 registrations over the month, as per data from Mobility Sweden.

Following the Tesla Model Y are the Volvo XC60, which saw 1,079 registrations, and the Volvo S/V60, which saw 888 registrations. It should be noted, however, that the Tesla Model Y, while still the country’s top seller, saw a 37.2% year-over-year decline in March 2024. The Volvo XC60, on the other hand, saw a 28.6% year-over-year increase, and the Volvo S/V60 saw an even bigger 97.8% increase.

Year-to-date, the Tesla Model Y still reigns king in Sweden, with Mobility Sweden listing 3,583 registrations for the all-electric crossover since the start of the year. The Model Y’s year-to-date sales in Sweden do not show a steep drop, as it is only 0.7% lower than the 3,610 Model Y that were sold in the same period in 2023.

As noted in a CarUp report, Mobility Sweden’s data only covers until March 28, 2024. Figures from Car.info suggest that 138 Tesla vehicles were registered at the end of the month that were not covered by Mobility Sweden’s official report. Tesla Sweden seems to confirm this, as the company noted that more vehicles were indeed delivered during the closing days of the month.

“During the last three days of March, we delivered an additional 300 cars, which means that registrations increased compared to quarter 1, 2023 and probably also our market share. We are experiencing continued strong demand and our deliveries increased by approximately 20% compared to quarter 4, 2023 and the Model Y maintains its place as Sweden’s best-selling car model. Model Y has also extended its lead in the leaderboard this year compared to 2023,” Tesla Sweden noted.

