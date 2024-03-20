Tesla Model Y tops new study’s list of most-produced cars in 2023

By

The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in the world last year. In order to keep up with that demand, production figures better be high.

In a new study from Inovev, a French automotive data firm, it was shown that the Model Y was the world’s most-produced car last year, outpacing some of the biggest names in the automotive industry as Tesla achieved the unthinkable goal of its all-electric crossover dominating world sales charts.

The Ford F-Series has long been one of the mainstays on this list, and while it sells well in the United States, Canada, and some parts of South America and continues to be the most popular pickup model, the Model Y has managed to surpass it, along with other best-selling vehicles.

This is all made possible by the Model Y’s strong sales figures in various regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia.

Inovev data (via KBB) shows Tesla built 1,137,885 Model Y units last year, outpacing that of the second-place Toyota RAV4 at 989,517 units. The F-Series placed third with 933,198 units built, more than 200,000 behind the Model Y.

The Top Ten is as follows:

Tesla Model Y – 1,137,885

Toyota RAV4 – 989,517

Ford F-Series – 933,198

Toyota Corolla – 869,228

Honda CR-V – 679,832

Ram 1500 – 651,581

Toyota Hilux -646,975

Toyota Camry – 645,915

BYD Song – 645,264

Tesla Model 3 – 636,519

Tesla could tap even more growth with the Model Y as it is starting to entertain new markets, including South America, as it recently opened its first store in the country of Chile.

The question many firms have asked is how Tesla will manage to handle an expected slump in growth rate in 2024. The automaker was transparent with investors earlier this year when it said it was between two growth phases and expected a “notable” drop in growth rate this year.

This is based on the idea that Tesla will focus and hone in on its development of the next-generation platform, which is expected to be released sometime in the latter half of 2025.

Tesla has been rumored to put together a refreshed version of the Model Y, a project that has been codenamed “Juniper.” However, the company has already stated that it is no plan to refresh the vehicle, at least not this year.

It used this strategy with the Model 3 as the “Highland” version of the vehicle is already being delivered across the world. Is it time for a Model Y Refresh? Not at the moment, but there is the potential for a revamped version within the next couple years.

It will be interesting to see how these figures from 2023 compare to what could happen in 2024, as some analysts are expecting Tesla to deliver around 2 million vehicles this year. Most would anticipate the Model Y to be at the top of the list in terms of Tesla’s lineup, but on a global scale, it is anyone’s guess as to where it could land on this list next year.

