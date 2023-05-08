Tesla delivers first Model Y vehicles in Turkey

By

Tesla has started delivering its first Model Y vehicles in Turkey, the company confirmed today.

The all-electric Model Y, which has quickly become Tesla’s best-selling vehicle, finally made it to Turkey today.

First Model Y deliveries in Türkiye pic.twitter.com/2ojoUUggHt — Tesla Europe (@teslaeurope) May 8, 2023

The first deliveries come over a year after Tesla had planned to release all four cars in Turkey in 2022. Last year, we reported that Tesla was planning to restructure its post in Turkey, launching the Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y in a strategic launch of all four vehicles, likely helping the company’s effort to gain an early lead in the transition to electric cars in the country.

The launch never officially happened in 2022, but Tesla has continued to develop its business in Turkey.

In March, Tesla won a license to operate its robust Supercharger network in the country, becoming one of just 119 companies to win a license from Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority.

Developments continued into early April, when Tesla officially launched its Design Studio in Turkey, allowing prospective buyers to order any of the four cars that the company currently offers. It was a major step forward.

Tesla offers the Model Y at the following prices:

Model Y Standard Range – 1,548,732 ₺ – $80,536

Model Y Long Range All-Wheel-Drive – 1,619,532 ₺ – $84,218

Model Y Performance – 1,778,821 ₺ – $92,501

Now, the first deliveries are beginning, and the Model Y is on the list. These vehicles are coming from Gigafactory Berlin, evident by the color of the first Model Y that was delivered in Turkey.

It features the Berlin-exclusive color of Quicksilver, which is one of two colors that are developed at the company’s advanced paint shop at Gigafactory Berlin.

