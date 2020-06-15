Tesla Model Y from Unplugged sets SUV track record, beating ICE giants in the process

The Tesla Model Y Performance paired with modifications from tuning company Unplugged Performance hit the 3.1 mile-long Buttonwillow Raceway in Southern California, and the results were nothing short of astonishing.

After setting a new course record in the Performance Model 3, Unplugged Performance took Tesla’s newest all-electric crossover to Buttonwillow for testing purposes. Currently, UP is in the process of developing a series of suspension and braking components for the Model Y. While UP is already selling performance braking packages, comfort-oriented coilovers and adjustable sway bars were the main focus in their latest tests. Both of these suspension improvements will increase handling.

After UP’s test driver Joshua Allen got behind the wheel of the Model Y, the all-electric crossover recorded a blistering-quick lap of 2:01.92. While this was a record at Buttonwillow for SUVs, what the Model Y also accomplished in that record-setting run proved to be even more impressive.

The Model Y Performance, fitted with UP upgrades, not only managed to set the fastest lap ever recorded for a crossover SUV at Buttonwillow Raceway, but it also beat some of the quickest ICE racing-oriented sports cars to ever test at the track. The lap time was faster than the Porsche 997 911 Turbo by nearly two-tenths of a second and was less than half a second behind the Porsche 997 911 GT3 track-tuned sports car. The Model Y also was .17 seconds faster than the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport.

While it would be reasonable to expect this from a sedan, a crossover pulling such high-level performance is astounding. Even though the Performance Model Y is already capable of a 155 MPH top speed and a 3.5-second 0-60 MPH rating when paired with Tesla’s Performance Upgrade package, the car can perform in an even more impressive fashion when stacked with some of UP’s braking and suspension upgrades.

UP President Ben Schaffer tells Teslarati that he’s confident that their Model Y Performance will record an even faster lap time with the upcoming suspension upgrades. “After testing, we are confident we can go sub 2 minutes with the Model Y once we release our race-tuned coilovers,” Schaffer said. “We will continue to release more suspension tuning for all Teslas and to establish new lap records further worldwide.

In the upcoming months, UP will be testing more laps in coordination with TeslaCorsa. Not only will the UP modified Model Y be at the event, but public testing will also be available to anyone who would like to test their all-electric vehicle in a safe environment.

Watch the Unplugged Performance Tesla Model Y break the Buttonwillow Raceway record for an SUV below.