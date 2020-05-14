Ford Mustang Mach-E to start receiving Tesla-style OTA updates 6 months after initial release

The Ford Mustang Mach-E will be receiving over-the-air software updates six months after its initial launch, the American automaker stated in a press release.

Ford unveiled its Mustang Mach-E in November 2019 to much acclaim. Members of the EV community have stated that much of the car’s inspiration came from electric transportation leader Tesla. The car’s expansive, centrally-located infotainment dash screen and lack of buttons and knobs are reminiscent of Tesla’s interior design in the Model S and X.

Tesla’s electric cars have stood out in an emerging sea of battery-powered vehicles because of a healthy lead in technology and efficiency. Not only does the company’s battery and powertrain tech lead the ever-growing sector of electric cars, but the company’s capability to improve its vehicles through over-the-air software updates have also allowed Tesla to establish new standards for premium EVs.

Like a smartphone, a simple internet connection gives Tesla owners access to new features and safety systems without spending tens of thousands for the new car on the lot. This allows Tesla owners to have vehicles that are equipped with an ever-evolving set of features, especially in terms of Autopilot and Full Self-Driving technologies, and fun Easter Eggs.

It appears that Ford will be taking a page out of Tesla’s playbook by making over-the-air updates available to Mustang Mach-E owners. However, the automaker noted that the updates will be coming half a year after the first car rolls into American driveways.

“The beauty of the Mustang Mach-E is that what our customers experience on day one is just the beginning—it will evolve to add even more features and capabilities over time. Our clever over-the-air updates also minimize downtime through incredibly fast activation and ensure your Mustang Mach-E is always getting better, even when you’re asleep,” John Vangelov, the Connected Services Manager at Ford, stated.

Ford has some experience with vehicles that utilize software updates. Sync infotainment systems, a trademark of Ford vehicles, have included updates through USB thumb drives or wireless internet connections. Such updates improve vehicles, but not to the same degree and frequency as Tesla’s OTA upgrades.

Ford has established itself as a company with a rich history of automotive excellence, and it is embracing its transition to electric transportation by electrifying one of its most prestigious brands. American automotive enthusiasts prefer power, speed, and performance. All three will present themselves in the Mustang Mach-E, along with some other exciting and interesting features that Ford has hinted at in previous press releases.