Tesla’s new Cybertruck design will be ‘better,’ but expect only ‘minor tweaks’

Elon Musk has noted that Tesla is making “minor tweaks” to the Cybertruck’s new design to make it “better” in a recent tweet. Musk may have tweeted about the “minor tweaks” Tesla’s chief designer Franz von Holzhausen and his team made to the Cybertruck’s design earlier this year.

Musk recently responded to an inquiry to EV enthusiast @LouisFerreira, who asked why there needed to be a change to the Cybertruck at all. “Even the small details matter,” the Tesla CEO explained. In another recent tweet, Musk said that Tesla could release pictures of the refined Cybertruck with its changes in about “a month or so.”

New design is better with many minor tweaks. Even the small details matter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2020

During the TSLA Q3 earnings call, Musk further explained why improvements to the Cybertruck’s design needed to be made. “Generally, at Tesla, we really aim to make the car that is delivered better than the car that is unveiled. Because it always drives me crazy, car companies would unveil these awesome looking cars, like, great, you can’t wait until they make that,” he said.

“And then the car they actual[ly] make is like much worse, and—but it’s just—it’s like really disappointing? So man, we always want to make the car that we deliver be better than the car we unveil. And that’s the goal with the Cybertruck. So there’s like a lot of small improvements compared to what was unveiled. I think it’s going to be better than what we showed.”

Back in April, Musk hinted that Tesla was thinking of reducing the size of the Cybertruck by about 3%. Ultimately, Musk and Tesla’s design team decided against making it smaller. There are differing opinions about reducing the Cybertruck’s size amongst the Tesla community. Some love its massive size and daunting stance. Others preferred a slightly smaller Cybertruck, at least one that will fit in their garages.

Reviewed design with Franz last night. Even 3% smaller is too small. Will be pretty much this size. We’ll probably do a smaller, tight world truck at some point. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2020

It seems like Musk and Tesla have decided to release the Cybertruck in the original size it was unveiled for now. Musk hinted that Tesla might release a smaller version of the EV pickup in the future. The release of a smaller Cybertruck might heavily rely on the success of Tesla’s first release of the EV pickup.

Besides its size, Musk has previously remarked that the Cybertruck’s center line will be more leveled and its window sill height will be lowered in its production version. The all-electric car manufacturer was also working on increasing the EV pickup’s dynamic air suspension travel for a better off-roading experience. Musk has spoken of suspension improvements so the Cybertruck would “kick butt” at Baja as well.

Worth considering — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2020

The Tesla community has suggested some changes to the Cybertruck that may have made it to the EV pickup’s final design. For instance, the Tesla Truck Club group suggested that Tesla should consider releasing a feature that would allow drivers to roll down the rear window that separates the Cybertruck’s cabin from its bed. He said that such a function would make the EV pickup perfect for camping, especially when the Tonneau was closed, or for carrying longer items. Musk responded that the suggestion was “worth considering.”

Based on Musk’s tweets and statements about the Cybertruck during the recent earnings call, there are likely more changes to the EV pickup truck’s design than the ones mentioned previously. Although it may be safe to say that the Cybertruck’s unique triangular, origami-like exterior will most certainly stay the same.