Tesla announces new Megafactory in Shanghai that can produce 10K Megapacks per year

Tesla is set to expand its energy storage business in China by constructing a new Megafactory in Shanghai’s Lingang area. The facility will effectively bring Tesla’s flagship battery storage product to the world’s largest electric vehicle market.

As confirmed by the EV maker on its official social media accounts, Tesla signed an agreement on April 9 with Shanghai’s Lingang special area administration to build a Megafactory in the area. The facility marks Tesla’s first foray into energy storage production outside the United States.

Construction of the facility is expected to start in Q3 2023, with production slated to begin in Q2 2024. The facility is planned to have an initial production capacity of 10,000 units per year, or almost 40 GWh worth of energy storage. Megapacks produced at the Shanghai Megafactory are expected to be supplied to global markets.

In line with the upcoming energy storage project, Tesla opened a job listing for a Megapack project manager position in Shanghai last month. CEO Elon Musk, for his part, noted on Twitter that the new facility would supplement the output of Tesla’s first Megafactory in Lathrop, California.

Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai, which produces the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover, is also located in the Lingang area of Shanghai’s Pudong new district. The facility began operations in 2019 and has since become Tesla’s largest global EV production site by volume. The facility also serves as the company’s primary vehicle export hub.

The Megapack is an advanced battery system designed for large-scale energy projects. As per Tesla’s official webpage for the flagship battery system, each Megapack can store over 3 MWh of energy, which is enough to power about 3,600 homes for an hour. In the United States, the Megapack is listed with a price of $1,879,840 for a 2-hour unit without installation in California. With installation, the price of a similarly-specced battery is listed at $2,669,050.

Tesla’s Megapack batteries seem to have captured a lot of interest. On its order page on Tesla’s official website, the earliest desired delivery date for the Megapack is currently listed for Q1 2025.

Deputy Secretary General of the Shanghai municipal government, Zhuang Mudi, stated that Tesla’s Giga Shanghai project five years ago captured global attention, and it helped establish Shanghai as a key player in the development of the new energy vehicle industry. The official expressed optimism that Tesla’s Megafactory would have a similar impact.

“We are witnessing the signing of the Tesla Megafactory project today, which will be an important force in promoting the development of Shanghai’s new energy storage industry and green low-carbon transformation,” Zhuang said.

