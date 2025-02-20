By

Tesla is set to start deliveries of its new Model Y vehicle in the coming weeks, but one of its changes was so drastic that now it seems the company will add a feature to reverse it, at least to an extent.

The new Model Y features a variety of new looks and features. Most of the design changes are seen on the exterior, with new light bars and manufacturing changes being the most obvious.

Inside the cabin, Tesla focused on improving cabin noise, upgrading the sound system, and changing several elements of the interior in an effort to improve upon the best-selling vehicle in the world.

However, one of the changes seems to be so drastic that some drivers are interested in a slight reversal of the feature. Tesla implemented the use of acoustic-lined glass throughout the cabin, as well as better door and window seals to basically eliminate any road noise that could come inside the cabin.

One Tesla fan who was able to schedule the vehicle for a test drive said the cabin was “eerily quiet,” so much so that he could actually hear the motor whine during acceleration.

Tesla’s Vice President of Vehicle Engineering, Lars Moravy, responded to the comment about being able to hear the electric motor:

Shoot we made the car too quiet and now you hear the motor. We’re on it! — Lars (@larsmoravy) February 19, 2025

Some drivers have even expressed concerns that the cabin is so quiet that it might be difficult to hear emergency vehicles approaching. Tesla’s “Joe Mode” feature is one way the company could combat this issue.

Typically, it decreases the volume of non-critical warnings and notifications by 50 percent to keep from disturbing passengers; it’s especially valuable to those with young children.

This could be improved to alert drivers of approaching emergency vehicles by using Tesla’s external cameras.

Nevertheless, the solution Tesla will come up with has not yet been determined or released. Ideally, something as simple as white noise could be utilized by the driver to drown out unwanted noises.

