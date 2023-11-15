News

Tesla’s new Supercharger stations from November 8-15

V4 Superchargers in East Point, Georgia. Credit: Tesla Charging | X
Tesla seems to be deploying its Supercharger stations faster than ever, and its V4 charging hardware has been spotted in several countries. From November 8 to 15, Tesla announced 22 new Supercharger locations for 255 individual charging stalls, mainly in North America.

New Superchargers can be seen on Tesla’s charging account on X, which posts new stations along with any significant updates to its electric vehicle (EV) charging business. Since the beginning of this month, Tesla has highlighted several new Superchargers, notably including the opening of a V4 Supercharger at its Gigafactory outside of Berlin, Germany.

Interestingly, you can see that some of the pictured Supercharger stations on the account definitely include Tesla’s V4 hardware. However, the company’s Supercharger map still shows these sites to only be offering only up to 250 kW of charging capacity, which is the same as what Tesla’s V3 chargers can offer. At some point in the future, Tesla will likely turn these sites on to offer up to 350 kW for even faster charging.

One such V4 Supercharger site includes one we reported on while it was being built in East Point, Georgia just last month, also highlighting the speed at which Tesla is putting these new stations up.

In any case, most EV drivers are likely to appreciate the speed at which these are rolling out, especially with nearly every automaker set to gain access to Tesla’s charging stations in the years to come.

You can check out all the Superchargers Tesla announced between November 8 and 15 below. Follow the links to see images from the Tesla Charging account or see the sites on the company’s Supercharger map.

Tesla Superchargers: new locations announced from 11/8 through 11/15

Location Stalls   Notes Links/Images
 

Bradley, Illinois, U.S.

Meijer

990 N Kinzie Ave

Bradley IL 60915

 

  

12

 

  

Supercharger Map

Tesla Charging on X
 

Salem, Virginia, U.S.

Sheetz

1435 Apperson Dr

Salem VA 24153

 

  

8

  

Supercharger Map

Tesla Charging on X
 

Petaling Jaya, Malaysia

Sunway Pyramid, Petaling Jaya

3 Jalan PJS 11/15

PJ SELANGOR 47500

 

  

4

  

Supercharger Map

Tesla Charging on X
 

Tokyo – Senju, Japan

123-0852 AdachiSekibara1-12-21

 

  

6

  

Supercharger Map

Tesla Charging on X
 

Stoney Creek, Virginia, U.S.

Davis Travel Center

13306 Saint John Church Rd

Stony Creek, VA 23882

 

  

8

  

Supercharger Map

Tesla Charging on X
 

New Castle, Delaware, U.S.

Wawa

183 Airport Rd

New Castle DE 19720

 

  

16

  

Supercharger Map

Tesla Charging on X
 

Tesla Gigafactory Berlin

Tesla Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg

1 Tesla Straße

Grünheide (Mark) Brandenburg 15537

 

  

19

  

V4 stalls pictured

open to all EVs

  

Supercharger Map

Tesla Charging on X
 

Kaohsiung – Nanzih Tuku PXMart, Taiwan

KaohsiungTuku 3rd RdNo. 57

811

 

  

6

  

Supercharger Map

Tesla Charging on X
 

South Yarra, Victoria, Australia

Secure Parking – Como Centre Car Park

650 Chapel St

South Yarra VIC 3141

 

  

6

  

Supercharger Map

Tesla Charging on X
 

Hsinchu – Qionglin, Taiwan

Hsinchu Wende 2nd St

307

 

  

6

  

Supercharger Map

Tesla Charging on X
 

Tesla Centre, Bangkok, Thailand

Tesla Centre

7, 7/1 Ramkhamhaeng Rd

Bangkok KRUNG THEP MAHA NAKHON 10240

 

  

12

  

Supercharger Map

Tesla Charging on X
 

Marietta, Georgia, U.S.

Terrace at Windy Hill

3000 Windy Hill Rd SE Marietta GA 30067

 

  

16

  

Supercharger Map

Tesla Charging on X
 

Port Deposit, Maryland, U.S.

1201 Chesapeake Overlook Pkwy

Port Deposit MD 21904

 

  

16

  

Supercharger Map

Tesla Charging on X
 

Norcross, Georgia, U.S.

Village at Peachtree Corners

5270 Peachtree Pkwy NW

Norcross GA 30092

 

  

16

  

Supercharger Map

Tesla Charging on X
 

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Smartcentres Calgary Southeast

4705 130 Avenue Southeast

Calgary, AB T2Z 4J2

 

  

8

  

Supercharger Map

Tesla Charging on X
 

Columbia, South Carolina, U.S.

Lowes Foods of Forest Acres

4711 Forest Dr

Columbia SC 29206

 

  

12

  

V4 stalls pictured

  

Supercharger Map

Tesla Charging on X
 

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.

Target

2661 Freeport Rd

Pittsburgh PA 15238

 

  

16

  

Supercharger Map

Tesla Charging on X
 

Lawrenceville, Georgia, U.S.

Snellville Exchange

1150 Scenic Hwy N

Lawrenceville GA 30045

 

  

16

  

Supercharger Map

Tesla Charging on X
 

Grimsby, Ontario, CA

417 S Service Rd

Grimsby ON L3M 4E8

 

  

8

  

Supercharger Map

Tesla Charging on X
 

Coquitlam, British Columbia, CA

Tim Horton

1450 United Blvd

Coquitlam BC V3K 6Y2

 

  

16

  

Supercharger Map

Tesla Charging on X
 

Jackson, Missouri, U.S.

Meijer

2777 Airport Rd

Jackson, MI 49202

 

  

12

  

Supercharger Map

Tesla Charging on X
 

East Point, Georgia, U.S.

Lowe’s Home Improvement

3625 N Commerce Dr

East Point GA 30344

 

  

16

  

V4 stalls pictured

  

Supercharger Map

Tesla Charging on X

 

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send your tips to us at tips@teslarati.com.

