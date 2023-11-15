Tesla’s new Supercharger stations from November 8-15

Tesla seems to be deploying its Supercharger stations faster than ever, and its V4 charging hardware has been spotted in several countries. From November 8 to 15, Tesla announced 22 new Supercharger locations for 255 individual charging stalls, mainly in North America.
New Superchargers can be seen on Tesla’s charging account on X, which posts new stations along with any significant updates to its electric vehicle (EV) charging business. Since the beginning of this month, Tesla has highlighted several new Superchargers, notably including the opening of a V4 Supercharger at its Gigafactory outside of Berlin, Germany.
Interestingly, you can see that some of the pictured Supercharger stations on the account definitely include Tesla’s V4 hardware. However, the company’s Supercharger map still shows these sites to only be offering only up to 250 kW of charging capacity, which is the same as what Tesla’s V3 chargers can offer. At some point in the future, Tesla will likely turn these sites on to offer up to 350 kW for even faster charging.
One such V4 Supercharger site includes one we reported on while it was being built in East Point, Georgia just last month, also highlighting the speed at which Tesla is putting these new stations up.
In any case, most EV drivers are likely to appreciate the speed at which these are rolling out, especially with nearly every automaker set to gain access to Tesla’s charging stations in the years to come.
You can check out all the Superchargers Tesla announced between November 8 and 15 below. Follow the links to see images from the Tesla Charging account or see the sites on the company’s Supercharger map.
Tesla Superchargers: new locations announced from 11/8 through 11/15
|Location
|Stalls
|Notes
|Links/Images
|
Bradley, Illinois, U.S.
Meijer
990 N Kinzie Ave
Bradley IL 60915
|
12
|
Salem, Virginia, U.S.
Sheetz
1435 Apperson Dr
Salem VA 24153
|
8
|
Petaling Jaya, Malaysia
Sunway Pyramid, Petaling Jaya
3 Jalan PJS 11/15
PJ SELANGOR 47500
|
4
|
Tokyo – Senju, Japan
123-0852 AdachiSekibara1-12-21
|
6
|
Stoney Creek, Virginia, U.S.
Davis Travel Center
13306 Saint John Church Rd
Stony Creek, VA 23882
|
8
|
New Castle, Delaware, U.S.
Wawa
183 Airport Rd
New Castle DE 19720
|
16
|
Tesla Gigafactory Berlin
Tesla Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg
1 Tesla Straße
Grünheide (Mark) Brandenburg 15537
|
19
|
V4 stalls pictured
open to all EVs
|
Kaohsiung – Nanzih Tuku PXMart, Taiwan
KaohsiungTuku 3rd RdNo. 57
811
|
6
|
South Yarra, Victoria, Australia
Secure Parking – Como Centre Car Park
650 Chapel St
South Yarra VIC 3141
|
6
|
Hsinchu – Qionglin, Taiwan
Hsinchu Wende 2nd St
307
|
6
|
Tesla Centre, Bangkok, Thailand
Tesla Centre
7, 7/1 Ramkhamhaeng Rd
Bangkok KRUNG THEP MAHA NAKHON 10240
|
12
|
Marietta, Georgia, U.S.
Terrace at Windy Hill
3000 Windy Hill Rd SE Marietta GA 30067
|
16
|
Port Deposit, Maryland, U.S.
1201 Chesapeake Overlook Pkwy
Port Deposit MD 21904
|
16
|
Norcross, Georgia, U.S.
Village at Peachtree Corners
5270 Peachtree Pkwy NW
Norcross GA 30092
|
16
|
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Smartcentres Calgary Southeast
4705 130 Avenue Southeast
Calgary, AB T2Z 4J2
|
8
|
Columbia, South Carolina, U.S.
Lowes Foods of Forest Acres
4711 Forest Dr
Columbia SC 29206
|
12
|
V4 stalls pictured
|
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.
Target
2661 Freeport Rd
Pittsburgh PA 15238
|
16
|
Lawrenceville, Georgia, U.S.
Snellville Exchange
1150 Scenic Hwy N
Lawrenceville GA 30045
|
16
|
Grimsby, Ontario, CA
417 S Service Rd
Grimsby ON L3M 4E8
|
8
|
Coquitlam, British Columbia, CA
Tim Horton
1450 United Blvd
Coquitlam BC V3K 6Y2
|
16
|
Jackson, Missouri, U.S.
Meijer
2777 Airport Rd
Jackson, MI 49202
|
12
|
East Point, Georgia, U.S.
Lowe’s Home Improvement
3625 N Commerce Dr
East Point GA 30344
|
16
|
V4 stalls pictured
