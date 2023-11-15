By

Tesla seems to be deploying its Supercharger stations faster than ever, and its V4 charging hardware has been spotted in several countries. From November 8 to 15, Tesla announced 22 new Supercharger locations for 255 individual charging stalls, mainly in North America.

New Superchargers can be seen on Tesla’s charging account on X, which posts new stations along with any significant updates to its electric vehicle (EV) charging business. Since the beginning of this month, Tesla has highlighted several new Superchargers, notably including the opening of a V4 Supercharger at its Gigafactory outside of Berlin, Germany.

Interestingly, you can see that some of the pictured Supercharger stations on the account definitely include Tesla’s V4 hardware. However, the company’s Supercharger map still shows these sites to only be offering only up to 250 kW of charging capacity, which is the same as what Tesla’s V3 chargers can offer. At some point in the future, Tesla will likely turn these sites on to offer up to 350 kW for even faster charging.

One such V4 Supercharger site includes one we reported on while it was being built in East Point, Georgia just last month, also highlighting the speed at which Tesla is putting these new stations up.

In any case, most EV drivers are likely to appreciate the speed at which these are rolling out, especially with nearly every automaker set to gain access to Tesla’s charging stations in the years to come.

You can check out all the Superchargers Tesla announced between November 8 and 15 below. Follow the links to see images from the Tesla Charging account or see the sites on the company’s Supercharger map.

Tesla Superchargers: new locations announced from 11/8 through 11/15

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send your tips to us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla’s new Supercharger stations from November 8-15