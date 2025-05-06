Tesla is using this technique to expand Supercharging outside the U.S.

Tesla is using a technique that it first used in 2021 to expand its Supercharging presence outside the United States.

In April 2021, Tesla installed its first pre-fabricated Supercharging stalls in Utah, helping streamline installation and make EV charging more widely available as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to surge on.

Tesla still utilizes pre-fabricated Superchargers, which are built at its Buffalo Gigafactory, and they are a huge asset to the company, considering they streamline the entire installation process. The chargers can be installed on a concrete slab within a matter of hours, bringing a station with numerous plugs online in the matter of a day’s work.

However, Tesla is not confining this strategy to its U.S. locations only. It recently opened its first Supercharger in Estonia, where Tesla has planned to open a station for over 12 years.

It is finally set to launch its first Supercharger in Estonia this week, and North American Charging Head Max de Zegher stated that the company is utilizing the pre-fabrication technique to streamline the installation:

Long time coming! And with our pre-assembled Superchargers, which often have become our highest quality builds. — Max (@MdeZegher) May 6, 2025

Tesla has said in the past that these pre-fabricated stalls are not only more efficient in terms of the overall installation process, but they are also more cost-effective and can help save the company money on what is not necessarily a cheap part of the business.

These cost savings are then passed on to the drivers, de Zegher said in a breakdown of the pre-fab process last year. This is just one way the EV maker continues to streamline its manufacturing processes, and it does not only have to do with the vehicles, but also the equipment that charges them.

As Teslas and other EVs are becoming more popular and the charging infrastructure is still trying to catch up, pre-fab Superchargers are a great technique and strategy the company can use to expand availability. Within a matter of days, Tesla can add stalls to a station, making it easily accessible to consumers with less risk of a wait.