More Tesla V4 Superchargers have been spotted in the U.S.

Tesla’s V4 Superchargers have been spotted in a number of locations recently, both in the U.S. and beyond. One of the latest sightings of one of Tesla’s 350kW chargers comes to us from Georgia, in a suburb just outside of Atlanta.

Reddit user u/PatientTechnology869 shared a photo of a V4 Supercharger station going up in East Point, Georgia. The image shows construction going on with a chainlink fence surrounding the area, with one V4 Supercharger stall in the center.

The user points out that the V4 stall was spotted in a Lowe’s parking lot in East Point, which is located at 3625 N. Commerce Drive. It’s not clear from the photograph how many stalls the site will include, though you can see one already constructed, along with at least three others being built in the background.

This is just the most recent in a series of sightings, as V4 charging stations have been seen being established in several locations over the past few months.

Recently, the first V4 Supercharger in the U.S. was spotted in Wilsonville, Oregon, with eight stalls total. Another project near Tesla’s Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada showed the automaker adding V4 stalls to a V3 Supercharger station, along with magic dock-style adapters for non-Tesla electric vehicles (EVs). Yet another V4 charger was seen in Prattville, Alabama.

Along with U.S. sightings, Tesla’s V4 chargers have been spotted for the first time in Asia, and in European countries, including the Netherlands, Italy, the United Kingdom and others.

Tesla appears to be rolling out its V4 Supercharger network more extensively, and the news comes just as the company prepares to accommodate several other EV brands at its U.S. charging stations. Automakers such as Ford, General Motors (GM), Rivian and several others announced plans this year to build their next-generation EVs with Tesla’s charging port, dubbed the North American Charging Standard (NACS).

