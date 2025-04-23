Tesla Optimus units line up in Fremont’s pilot production line

A first glance at the Tesla Optimus pilot production line was shared by the company during its Q1 2025 Update letter. Tesla noted that its Optimus production timeline remains intact with the company aiming to produce its first humanoid robots capable of useful work soon.

Tesla’s Optimus pilot production line is in the Fremont factory, a fitting place for the company to start any project. Tesla hopes for a wider deployment of the Optimus bots across its factories by the end of the year.

“And we’ve got Optimus. We’re making good progress in Optimus. We expect to have thousands of Optimus robots working in Tesla factories by the end of this year. And we expect to scale Optimus up faster than any product, I think, in history to get to millions of units per year as soon as possible. I feel confident in getting to a million units per year in less than five years, maybe four years,” shared Elon Musk during TSLA’s first quarter earnings call.

Musk later noted that Tesla’s Optimus production is still “very much a development program.” He clarified that Tesla will not jump right into large-volume production. Instead, Tesla will focus on producing a few thousand Optimus bots with most of the production taking place at the tail end of the year.

“So, almost everything in Optimus is new. There’s not an existing supply chain for the motors, gearboxes, electronics, actuators, really almost anything in the Optimus apart from the the AI for Tesla, the Tesla AI computer, which is the same as one in the car. So when you have a new complex manufactured product, it’ll move as fast as the slowest and least lucky component in the entire thing,” elaborated Musk. Tesla provides details on the impact of Trump’s auto tariff

Tesla is working with China to get a license to use rare earth magnets for Optimus. Earlier this month, China’s Ministry of Commerce imposed restrictions on the export of rare earth elements and magnets, responding to U.S. President Trump’s tariffs on Chinese products.

“So we’re working through that with China. Hopefully, we’ll get a license to use the rare earth magnets. China wants some assurances that these are not used for military purposes, which, obviously, they’re not. They’re just going into a humanoid robot. So that’s not a weapon system,” Musk explained.

Musk shared that actuators in Optimus arms use permanent magnets. He stated that Tesla did not need to use permanent magnets.

“Now Tesla as a whole does not need to use permanent magnets, but when something is volume constrained, like an arm of the robot, then you wanna try to make the motors as small as possible. And then so we did the design in permanent magnets for those motors, and those were affected by the supply chain,” the Tesla CEO commented.