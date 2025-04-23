Over 2 in 5 Tesla owners experienced intentional damage to their vehicle: study

A study from insurance agency Guardian Service has suggested that a notable number of Tesla owners in the United States have experienced intentional damage to their vehicles.

Despite this, the majority of Tesla owners who participated in the study were still willing to recommend the company’s vehicles to their friends.

The Study

The insurance agency’s study was conducted in April 2025. As per Guardian Service, the study was aimed at determining how vandalism and targeted hostility, among other factors, are reshaping the EV ownership experience in the United States.

A total of 508 Tesla owners participated in the study. The generational breakdown of respondents was 28% Gen Z, 31% Milennials, and 31% Gen X and Baby Boomers combined.

Intentional Attacks

Reports of intentional damage were widespread among the study’s respondents, with 44% of the study’s participants stating that their vehicle had been keyed, slashed, or otherwise vandalized. Average repair costs for vehicles that experienced intentional damage were almost $1,900.

A total of 43% of the study’s respondents also stated that they had received rude gestures and negative comments from strangers while they were driving their Teslas. A total of 72% of the study’s respondents also believed that they were more likely to be targeted for vandalism compared to other drivers. This may be part of the reason why 66% also stated that they feel anxious leaving their Teslas unattended.

Still Recommended, But Some Are Second-Guessing

Despite their concerns about vandalism, the majority of Tesla owners still seem to be happy with their vehicles. While 19% of the study’s respondents stated that they regretted their Tesla purchase, and while 34% stated that they were considering selling or trading in their Tesla within the next year, 66% of the study’s respondents stated that they were still likely to recommend Tesla to a friend.

The Tesla owners who participated in the study seem more cautious than before, however, with 37% stating that they are now avoiding posting content about their Teslas on social media out of fear of backlash or judgment.

Guardian Service’s full findings of its study can be accessed here.