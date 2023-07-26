By

Tesla outsold Toyota in California in the second quarter of 2023 by nearly 2,000 units, overtaking the automaker in terms of total registrations. The dominance was driven by the Model 3 and Model Y.

Tesla registered 69,212 cars throughout the second quarter of the year, while Toyota managed to obtain 67,482 registrations through the same timeframe.

The importance of Tesla overtaking a mass-producing automaker in its most popular U.S. market is massive. Tesla’s goal since the beginning of the company has been to make EVs affordable and take market share from gas competitors.

Toyota dominated market share during the same period in 2022, with 18.1 percent of the total car market in California. However, Tesla has managed to catch up with a 62.3 percent increase in sales in Q2 2023 compared to the same quarter last year.

The two companies are well above Honda, which captured the third-most registrations for the quarter at 9.7 percent. Tesla, at 14.6 percent, and Toyota, at 14.2 percent, were first and second.

Tesla has sold 123,482 cars to date, which is outshined by only Toyota. This was the first quarter that Tesla managed to outsell Toyota, and a strong first half has the Japanese company with nearly 10,000 more registrations than Tesla through the first six months.

Tesla also managed to capture several spots on the “Top Selling Models in Each Segment” list, as the Model 3 blew the competition away in the “Near Luxury” category. 41,718 registrations were enough for a 50.8 percent share of that category. The Lexus ES was second with 4,422 registrations at 5.4 percent.

The Model S was third in the “Luxury and High-End Sports Cars” category, trailing the BMW 5-Series and the Mercedes EQS Sedan. The Model 3 captured 1,900 registrations in California in Q2, enough for 7.9 percent of the category, while the 5-Series had 15.7 percent and the EQS had 8.8 percent.

However, Tesla’s dominance was shown in the Top Selling Passenger Cars and Top Selling Light Trucks categories. The Model 3, with its 41,719 registrations, was ahead of the Toyota Camry with 27,169. The Model Y was interestingly labeled as a Light Truck, and 74,765 registrations dominated the 26,032 of the Toyota RAV4, which placed second in the category.

Tesla also appeared in the list of Top Selling Used Vehicles, as the Model 3 finished sixth with 9,359 registrations. This category was topped by the Honda Civic with 14,601.

Data Courtesy of California New Car Dealers Association

