Tesla owner harassed by anti-Musk driver in disturbing encounter
The Tesla driver for two years was en route to a doctor’s appointment when the incident happened.
A mother and Tesla owner from Lynnwood, WA reported that she was cut off and verbally harassed by another driver earlier this week.
The incident was recorded through Tesla’s built-in dashcam feature.
The Incident
Leigh, a Tesla driver for two years, was en route to a doctor’s appointment when a white Subaru SUV reportedly swerved in front of her and stopped. As could be seen in the Tesla dashcam video, the Subaru driver, who was wearing a camouflage jacket and ski mask, opened his door and walked towards the Tesla owner.
“He gets out and walks straight up to my door window. So I cracked my window, and I said, ‘What? What is the problem?’ He goes, ‘You need to sell your car. This is a Nazi car. You’re driving it. You need to sell your car,” Leigh noted in a comment to FOX 13 Seattle.
Fortunately, the mom stated that she was alone when the incident happened. Despite this, the encounter has left her shaken. “I could only see his eyes. He also had a large bag in front of him and baggy clothes. I had no idea if I was safe or not. It certainly felt very threatening and harassing,” Leigh stated.
Feeling Threatened
The Tesla owner stated that she and her family acquired their electric vehicle because it was convenient and good for the environment. It is then insane that such a vehicle has now become a harassment lure from other drivers.
“Obviously, this isn’t the first time I’ve driven my car and experienced minor incidents, but to be cut off and approached in my own vehicle, in the middle of the road, at what point do I have any power? I felt very threatened. Just really sad that this is what’s happening to people. Honestly, it doesn’t affect how I believe or what I believe—it’s just the car I drive,” Leigh stated.
Rising Hostility
The Lynnwood incident aligns with a surge in aggression toward Tesla drivers and facilities, from a Las Vegas service center fire to a reported shooting at a store in Oregon. Tesla owners have also reported a growing wave of vandalism incidents against their vehicles. In response, U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that those who attack Teslas will be persecuted. The sentiments were echoed by Attorney General Pam Bondi.
Elon Musk to file lawsuit against former US Rep Jamaal Bowman: “I’ve had enough”
Bowman called the Tesla CEO a “Nazi” and a “thief” during a segment on CNN.
Elon Musk has announced that he is filing a lawsuit against former United States Representative Jamaal Bowman over his recent comments in a CNN segment.
Musk shared his legal intentions in a post on social media platform X.
Bowman’s Comments
During an appearance on CNN, Bowman, who made news in 2023 by triggering a fire alarm while Congress was in session, strongly criticized Elon Musk. Unlike other Musk critics, Bowman went straight for the jugular, calling the CEO a “Nazi” and a “thief.” Bowman’s comments received polarizing reactions in social media, with some users stating that such words could be used to sue for defamation.
“The American people do not trust Elon Musk. And Elon Musk is incompetent in his position. And how do we know? Because they fired tens of thousands of people, it was challenged in court, the court said people have to go back, and now the people are coming back. He’s incompetent, he’s a thief, he’s a Nazi, and people don’t trust him,” Bowman said.
“I’ve Had Enough”
In a comment to a video of Bowman’s CNN segment that was shared on X, Musk stated that the former Democratic Congressman’s words have crossed a line. “I’ve had enough. Lawsuit inbound,” Musk wrote in a post on X. Musk’s post received some support from X users, several of whom noted that it’s high time the CEO fought back against the vitriol that is consistently thrown his way.
Musk has been on the receiving end of protests from critics who oppose his work with U.S. President Donald Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Opposition against Musk has spilled over to Tesla, resulting in stores being shot, firebombed by Molotov cocktails, vandalized, and vehicles and Superchargers being subjected to arson. Even regular Tesla owners have reported a growing wave of vandalism incidents.
Shark Tank’s O’Leary roasts Tim Walz over Tesla stock hate session
Shark Tank personality and legendary investor Kevin O’Leary roasted former Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz over his comments regarding Tesla shares earlier this week.
Walz, a Minnesota Democrat, said that he recently added Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to his Apple Stocks app so he could watch shares fall as they have encountered plenty of resistance in 2025 so far. He said that anytime he needs a boost, he looks at Tesla shares, which are down 36 percent so far this year:
If you need a little boost during the day, check out Tesla stock 📉 pic.twitter.com/KBEh6pOZLW
— Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 19, 2025
Walz, among many others, has been critical of Tesla and Elon Musk, especially as the CEO has helped eliminate excess government spending through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
However, Kevin O’Leary, a legendary investor, showed up on CNN after Walz’s comments to give him a bit of a reality check. O’Leary essentially called Walz out of touch for what he said about Tesla shares, especially considering Tesla made up a good portion of the Minnesota Retirement Fund.
As of June 2024, the pension fund held 1.6 million shares of Tesla stock worth over $319.6 million:
O’Leary continued to slam Walz for his comments:
“That poor guy didn’t check his portfolio and his own pension plan for the state. It’s beyond stupid what he did. What’s the matter with that guy? He doesn’t check the well-being of his own constituents.”
He even called Walz “a bozo” for what he said.
Of course, Walz’s comments are expected considering Musk’s support for the Trump Administration, as the Tesla CEO was a major contributor to the 45th President’s campaign for his second term.
However, it seems extremely out of touch that Walz made these comments without realizing the drop was potentially hurting his fund. While we don’t know if the fund has sold its entire Tesla holdings since June, as a newer, more recent report has not been released yet, it seems unlikely the automaker’s shares are not still making up some portion of the fund.
Elon Musk confirms two measures Tesla is taking to fight vandalism
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced two measures the company is taking to fight the vandalism that is going on at showrooms across the country as vehicles and even structures have been lit on fire, spray painted, or damaged by various means by those who oppose him or the automaker.
As attacks against Tesla owners and even the company directly continue to occur across the country, people have been wondering what the company will do to fight back. After President Trump and other members of the administration stated that attacks against the company would be treated as domestic terrorism, many thought things would cool down.
However, things have only intensified. Although several of the perpetrators have been arrested and are facing consequences, it seems the severity of the attacks has only gotten worse. Things like Molotov cocktails have been employed by protestors to show their distaste for the company.
Now, Musk is detailing several things Tesla is doing at its showrooms in hopes of ending everything that has gone on and persisted due to the resistance from those who oppose the automaker.
Musk says that Tesla is now ramping up security at its showrooms and is now using Sentry Mode on all vehicles to help catch perpetrators in the act.
We have seen security beef up in several high-profile locations, including Tesla’s Las Vegas location on Sahara Blvd., where Las Vegas Metro Police were spotted yesterday keeping things under control:
🚨 Tesla showrooms in Las Vegas have security in the form of the LVMPD
It is literal insanity that we have cops guarding Tesla dealers because people can’t have a different opinion in peace https://t.co/aunbNmWRuK
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 19, 2025
Additionally, Sentry Mode has already done a great job of catching several perpetrators in the act, like this one who was recently caught, arrested, and now faces up to 18 months in jail for keying a swastika in a Tesla:
Not smart to attack Teslas
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2025
Hopefully, these two measures can eliminate most of the issues Tesla has had at its showrooms. If not, there will likely be follow-up measures utilized by Tesla in hopes of ending this senseless vandalism.
