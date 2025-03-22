Tesla owner harassed by anti-Musk driver in disturbing encounter

A mother and Tesla owner from Lynnwood, WA reported that she was cut off and verbally harassed by another driver earlier this week.

The incident was recorded through Tesla’s built-in dashcam feature.

The Incident

Leigh, a Tesla driver for two years, was en route to a doctor’s appointment when a white Subaru SUV reportedly swerved in front of her and stopped. As could be seen in the Tesla dashcam video, the Subaru driver, who was wearing a camouflage jacket and ski mask, opened his door and walked towards the Tesla owner.

“He gets out and walks straight up to my door window. So I cracked my window, and I said, ‘What? What is the problem?’ He goes, ‘You need to sell your car. This is a Nazi car. You’re driving it. You need to sell your car,” Leigh noted in a comment to FOX 13 Seattle.

Fortunately, the mom stated that she was alone when the incident happened. Despite this, the encounter has left her shaken. “I could only see his eyes. He also had a large bag in front of him and baggy clothes. I had no idea if I was safe or not. It certainly felt very threatening and harassing,” Leigh stated.

Feeling Threatened

The Tesla owner stated that she and her family acquired their electric vehicle because it was convenient and good for the environment. It is then insane that such a vehicle has now become a harassment lure from other drivers.

“Obviously, this isn’t the first time I’ve driven my car and experienced minor incidents, but to be cut off and approached in my own vehicle, in the middle of the road, at what point do I have any power? I felt very threatened. Just really sad that this is what’s happening to people. Honestly, it doesn’t affect how I believe or what I believe—it’s just the car I drive,” Leigh stated.

Rising Hostility

The Lynnwood incident aligns with a surge in aggression toward Tesla drivers and facilities, from a Las Vegas service center fire to a reported shooting at a store in Oregon. Tesla owners have also reported a growing wave of vandalism incidents against their vehicles. In response, U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that those who attack Teslas will be persecuted. The sentiments were echoed by Attorney General Pam Bondi.