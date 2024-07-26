Tesla grows footprint in Texas with 183k-sq-ft building in Taylor: report

By

It appears that Tesla is growing its footprint in Austin, Texas even further, with the electric vehicle maker reportedly leasing a 183,000-square-foot rail-served building in the RCR Taylor Logistics Park in Taylor, Texas.

As per the Austin Business Journal, the addition of the Taylor building will result in Tesla having over 1 million square feet of combined property in Kyle, Hutto, and Taylor. The sites are expected to offer ancillary support to Giga Texas, which is located in eastern Travis County. Giga Texas spans 10 million square feet of floor space as of its last count.

Tesla’s plans for the rail-served building in the RCR Taylor Logistics Park came about three months after Houston-based Partners Real Estate announced that it was building the facility. At the time, officials from Partners Real Estate simply stated that the 183,000-square-foot building had been pre-leased. The firm did not share additional details, citing a non-disclosure agreement.

NEWS: According to Justin Sayers of the Austin Business Journal, Tesla has leased a 183,000 sqft building that is being built by McAlister Assets in the RCR Taylor, Texas, Logistics Railyard. pic.twitter.com/OLuLr9mrR3 — S.E. Robinson, Jr. (@SERobinsonJr) July 25, 2024

Despite the relative secrecy surrounding the company that would be taking the 183,000-square-foot building, rumors have been abounding that Tesla would be leasing the site. The building, after all, is close to an auto ramp that Tesla has been using to ship its finished vehicles from Gigafactory Texas by rail. For now, it still remains to be seen how Tesla will be using its Taylor location.

Both Tesla and Partners Real Estate have not issued comments about the matter. This is quite unsurprising for Tesla, as the company is known for operating under a veil of secrecy. Companies that work with Tesla also tend to sign non-disclosure agreements. Despite this, some officials have already expressed their support for the project. These include Dave Porter, executive director of the Williamson County Economic Development Partnership, who noted that Tesla’s addition to the RCR Taylor Logistics Park would benefit Williamson County.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell also shared similar sentiments. “Williamson County is grateful for a company of the caliber of Tesla to expand into our community. We’re deeply grateful for their commitment and excited about our future together,” Judge Gravell noted.

