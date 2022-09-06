Tesla Powerwall customers continue to help California’s grid

By

Tesla Powerwall customers continue to help California as the grid struggles in the face of an extreme heatwave and the looming possibility of rolling blackouts.

Today Bloomberg reported that the state declared another power grid emergency and noted that backouts could happen. Elliot Mainzer, CEO of the California Independent System Operator (Caiso) said that rotating outages were a possibility today. “We are now moving into the extreme part of this heat wave, and really stepping up those actions will be essential for maintaining reliability.”

Tesla Powerwall customers won’t have to worry about the rolling blackouts, however, and some are actually enrolled in Tesla’s virtual power plant (VPP) beta program with Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E). The screenshot below was sent to Teslarati from one Powerwall owner who is participating in the VPP beta testing program.

For those who don’t know how Tesla’s VPP program works, it’s simple. Tesla and PG&E recently launched a VPP beta program where Tesla Powerwall customers can participate and help the grid when it is in need.

All a customer has to do is opt into the beta testing program and the Powerwall does the rest. It will determine if the grid needs energy and if it does, it will send energy to the grid but without depleting the Powerwall customer’s own energy.

Earlier this week, Tesla VPP beta testers provided the grid with over 20 MW of energy.

I hope Powerwall production really ramps up soon. It’s a great product with a lot of demand but wait times are (understandably) long. Also, great to see the Tesla VPP program in CA has also been used a lot lately. CA grid under lots of stress right now. — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) September 5, 2022

Elon Musk took to Twitter to invite people to order a Tesla Powerwall battery for blackout protection. Currently, customers can’t order a Powerwall without ordering a full solar system but hopefully, this will change by the end of the year.

Elon Musk said that this was due to the supply being too low but ordering a Powerwall by itself should be possible at the end of the year.

For now, supply is too low, but ordering a Powerwall by itself should be possible end of year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 6, 2022

