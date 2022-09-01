By

Tesla’s California VPP is proving its mettle yet again, supporting the grid with more than 20MW of energy amid a scorching heat wave.

Multiple Tesla Powerwall owners participating in the Virtual Power Plant in California have reported another VPP event currently taking place. Teslarati’s Powerwall system is doing its part, too.

As of this writing, Tesla Powerwall owner @Prince_Tweet shared that PG&E’s VPP is providing 18,445 kW of energy to the California grid with 2,793 fleet homes with an hour left in the event. Tesla’s VPP in California also provides power through South California Edison (SoCal Edison). Recent posts from @mrkylefield also show that Tesla Powerwalls are providing 2,067 KW of energy to the CA grid with 742 fleet homes.

Now 18,445 kw provided to the Cali grid! pic.twitter.com/oLU3FPBjFZ — Prince_Tweet 🇺🇦🔋☀️🌬⚡️🏎🏡🌱=🌎☮️ (@Prince_Tweet) September 1, 2022

Tesla’s California Virtual Power Plant offers a $2 per kWh compensation for homeowners who decided to participate in the VPP. Tesla estimates that Powerwall owners would receive an estimated $10 to $60 for every VPP event.

The performance of Tesla’s California Virtual Power Plant is impressive, and it echoes the success of the first Virtual Power Plant event in early August. Back then, about 2,600 homes participated in the test, pushing about 18 MW of power to the grid.

Check out Lastbulb’s Tesla California Virtual Power Plant tracker to follow the second event.

