By

Tesla may not be allowed to operate Giga Berlin fully yet, but the company is not wasting any time in ensuring that its employees in the Grünheide complex can get to work as efficiently and conveniently as possible. As per recent statements from a spokesperson of the Ministry of Infrastructure and State Planning, Tesla has acquired an existing track from the German regional railway group DRE.

Tesla is planning to run a shuttle train between Erkner and a new stop on the track south of the factory premises. The company will be responsible for the planning, construction, and operation of its workers’ shuttle, according to the ministry. Tesla would also be building a station for its employee train shuttle service.

Considering that the track is next to the Gigafactory Berlin complex, the shuttle service would allow Tesla employees to get to and from work in a convenient and efficient manner.

Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin was initially expected to start vehicle production last year, but the facility’s formal approval process has proven to be very lengthy. There’s quite a bit of opposition from local environmental groups as well. According to the Ministry of the Environment, however, the approvals for Giga Berlin are already in their final phase. Tesla, for its part, has so far been keeping itself busy by producing test vehicles.

Giga Berlin will be starting its operations by building the Tesla Model Y. Similar to the Model Ys produced in the Fremont Factory in California today, the all-electric crossovers that will be built in Grünheide would be equipped with 2170 batteries. This is quite different from the Model Ys that will soon be produced in Giga Texas, which would be fitted with the company’s custom 4680 cells instead.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to [email protected] to give us a heads up.

Tesla purchases its own track to make Giga Berlin employees’ commute easier