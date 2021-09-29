Tesla set for ‘massive trajectory’ for Q3 deliveries fueled by September demand

By

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is set for its biggest quarter in company history, according to Wedbush analyst and $TSLA bull Daniel Ives. Ives, who has periodically put his two cents regarding Tesla stock for several years, has spoken highly of the electric automaker, giving the company credit for being the leading force in the up-and-coming “green tidal wave” that will overtake the automotive sector as a whole. Tesla’s Q3 2021 is likely to be fed in part by September demand, which Ives believes is trending toward historic levels thanks to the automaker’s ability to avoid the long and drawn-out shortage of semiconductor chips.

Ives, who currently maintains an “Outperform” rating on $TSLA stock with a price target of $1,000, said that he is confident Tesla would exceed consensus expectations, which have Q3 deliveries set at 123,000 vehicles. Ives is more convinced of Tesla hitting 230,000 deliveries in Q3, mainly fueled by a “massive trajectory” of between 145,000 to 150,000 deliveries in September alone.

“The pace of EV deliveries in the US and China have been robust the last 4-6 weeks with an eye-popping growth trajectory heading into 4Q and 2022 for Musk & Co.,” Ives wrote in a note to investors.

September may be the saving grace for Tesla in Q3, especially as Elon Musk wrote in a leaked email to Tesla employees earlier this month that Q3 has the potential to be the company’s most remarkable. The CEO told workers that this week has the potential to be the “most intense delivery week ever,” as Tesla continues to trend toward record numbers once again. Tesla has not seen a decline in sales or deliveries of its vehicles Quarter-over-Quarter since Q1 2019.

The only reason Ives believes Tesla won’t have an even bigger quarter than he expects is due to the semiconductor chip shortage. While Tesla was able to avert most of the production delays and manufacturing stoppages with the creation of its own in-house microcontrollers, there was still a negative effect on the company’s production and delivery rate in July and August, he said in the note. Ives believes Tesla would have delivered around 80,000 to 90,000 vehicles for the first two months of the quarter. Overall, Ives said that the chip shortage may have decreased the overall production and delivery number by around 40,000 units.

Tesla’s decision to export vehicles from Shanghai to Europe earlier this month to begin sales of the Model Y crossover on the continent could have also affected the automaker’s overall outlook for Q3. Ives believes the intense and complicated logistical process may have thrown a few wrenches into Tesla’s overall growth.

Even still, as Tesla navigated through the chip shortage and handled a new logistical process with relative ease, Ives is convinced that Tesla will still report its biggest quarter when Q3 wraps up tomorrow.

Analysts at other financial firms have already listed their estimates for Tesla’s third quarter. Many analysts have expectations for around 230,000 vehicles, including Alex Potter of Piper Sandler and Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy. The analysts estimated 233,000 and between 225,000-230,000 deliveries for Q3, respectively.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is a TSLA Shareholder.

Tesla set for ‘massive trajectory’ for Q3 deliveries fueled by September demand