Tesla Q3 2020 Safety Report shows more confident Autopilot than ever before

Tesla’s Q3 2020 Vehicle Safety Report revealed the second-safest quarter in terms of Accident Data in company history. The figures showed improvement from an impressive Q2 2020, which inched closer to beating the record, which was model.

Tesla’s Autopilot proved to be the safest way to operate a car once again after the company showed that it registered one accident for every 4.59 million miles driven with Autopilot engaged. This was a 60,000-mile improvement compared to the previous quarter. Owners without Autopilot but with Tesla’s active safety features had an accident once every 2.42 million miles, which is up from the 2.27 million it reported in Q2. Finally, drivers who didn’t use either Autopilot or Tesla’s active safety features improved from 1.56 million miles to 1.79 million miles. According to the NHTSA, an automobile accident occurs once every 479,000 miles.

The company’s report stated:

“In the 3rd quarter, we registered one accident for every 4.59 million miles driven in which drivers had Autopilot engaged. For those driving without Autopilot but with our active safety features, we registered one accident for every 2.42 million miles driven. For those driving without Autopilot and without our active safety features, we registered one accident for every 1.79 million miles driven. By comparison, NHTSA’s most recent data shows that in the United States, there is an automobile crash every 479,000 miles.”

The impressive growth in Tesla’s data comes as the company revealed record deliveries and production rates during Q3 2020. With more vehicles on the road, there is more of a chance that accidents involving Tesla’s will occur. With over a million all-electric cars from the Silicon Valley-based car company operating, the growth in miles driven between accidents is even more impressive as the fleet continues to expand every single day.

Increasing safety has been a main priority of Tesla since day one. While revolutionizing the way cars are powered, Tesla has also put plenty of focus on creating a car that will save lives. Each of its vehicles holds a five-star crash safety rating. Additionally, the company has not stopped its engineering processes, which can improve a vehicle’s safety.

A recent development in improving vehicle safety came from Battery Day. The company unveiled a new cell and pack design that would improve safety through a structurally compact battery pack.

After developing the new 4680 cells, Tesla also looked at how each battery’s positioning could be improved. After removing “dead space” from the pack itself, the newly-designed structure should increase the vehicles’ structural integrity, especially when paired with the new one-piece casting design.

While Tesla vehicles are involved in accidents less frequently than many other cars, accidents still occur. However, the company’s focus on creating a more compact and safe car has led to some of the most amazing stories from those who were involved in accidents. Tesla’s focus has undoubtedly saved many lives, and statistics have increased safety once again.