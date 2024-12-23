By

Tesla has revealed the latest locations to win its Supercharger voting round for the final quarter of the year, along with opening votes for the voting round.

The company’s charging account posted about the news on X, noting that its winners for the Q4 Supercharger voting round had been named and added to the company’s website. Tesla has also opened its latest three-month round of voting, and you can cast your vote on previously proposed sites on the company’s website here.

The top-voted site in Q4 was in Warsaw, Poland, along with a handful of others that are now indicated on Tesla’s Find Us page with a gold trophy icon and the term “in development” for said sites. Tesla announced its Q3 Supercharger voting round winners in September, after initially launching these vote cycles in 2022.

Tesla Supercharger voting winners in the U.S. for Q4 2024

Hot Springs, Arkansas, U.S.

Clermont, Florida, U.S.

Taos, New Mexico, U.S.

Johnson City, Tennessee, U.S.

Cody, Wyoming, U.S.

Tesla Supercharger voting winners in Canada for Q4 2024

Ucluelet, British Columbia, Canada

Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada

Liverpool, Nova Scotia, Canada

Newmarket, Ontario, Canada

Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, Canada

Tesla Supercharger voting winners in Europe for Q4 2024

Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Liberec, Czech Republic

Taranto, Italy

Warsaw South, Poland

Tesla Supercharger voting winners in Asia-Pacific for Q4 2024

Braidwood, New South Wales, Australia

Hakuba Village, Japan

Gwacheon, Seoul, South Korea

Tesla’s Supercharger improvements rolling out, NACS access

Tesla has been rolling out improvements to the Supercharger network throughout this year, and North American Charging Director Max de Zegher recently outlined some of the company’s specific goals in doing so as access rolls out to non-Tesla electric vehicles (EVs). These include making stall availability even more accurate, boosting the number of long Supercharging cables, modifying stations to help non-Tesla EVs avoid blocking stalls, and encouraging manufacturers to put their charging ports on the rear left or front right of their upcoming vehicles.

On Monday, Tesla and Hyundai also announced that the 2025 Ioniq 5 will become the first EV to be able to charge at the Superchargers with a native NACS charging port, while the company’s existing vehicles with the CCS charger are set to get an adapter in early 2025. Owners of Nissan’s Ariya EV also gained access to the charging network earlier this month, as Tesla slowly opens its chargers to automakers across the industry.

