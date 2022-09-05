Tesla formally raises FSD price to $15,000

By

Tesla has raised its FSD price to a whopping $15,000. The update to the advanced driver assist system’s cost has been previously announced by Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter.

A look at Tesla’s online configurator for the United States shows that FSD is now priced at $15,000. For the cost, buyers of the system would have access to all the widely-released capabilities of Basic Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot, as well as Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control.

All Teslas that are ordered today include Basic Autopilot, which includes Traffic-Aware Cruise Control (TACC) and lane keeping. Enhanced Autopilot, a $6,000 option, adds several key features such as Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Summon, and Smart Summon.

Tesla’s FSD price increase means that those who purchase Full Self-Driving today would essentially end up paying $15,000 for features that are mostly available in Enhanced Autopilot already. Granted, Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control is a pretty neat function, but it probably does not warrant the $9,000 price difference between FSD and Enhanced Autopilot.

Credit: Tesla

Overall, however, those who purchase FSD today would likely be doing so because they wish to participate in Tesla’s FSD Beta program. By purchasing FSD, drivers could request Tesla for access to the FSD suite’s final feature, Autosteer on City Streets, which enables inner-city driving. Autosteer on City Streets is extremely impressive, and it’s the missing piece for Tesla’s advanced driver-assist system before it can be rolled out as an autonomous driving solution.

It should be noted that joining the FSD Beta program, at least for now, still requires drivers to be evaluated using the company’s Safety Score system. The Safety Score system is Tesla’s way to ensure that those who get access to FSD Beta’s latest features are responsible drivers, so it does make sense. The requirement, however, may be quite a hard sell to Tesla owners who already paid $15,000 for FSD.

Elon Musk has noted that FSD would be increasing steadily in price as the system gains more capabilities. But while this has been true, much of FSD’s improvements have been available only on the company’s pool of FSD Beta testers, which number over 100,000 drivers today. For casual Tesla buyers, at least, it would appear that the $6,000 Enhanced Autopilot suite is a far better deal.

Tesla formally raises FSD price to $15,000