California’s ICE vehicle ban faces more criticism

California’s recent announcement of a new ICE vehicle ban after 2035 is facing more criticism outside the state.

California’s Air Resources Board (CARB) recently stated that the sale of new ICE vehicles would be banned after 2035. While this has received split reactions from around the country, many states following CARB standards are now considering abandoning them due to the ambitious nature of the regulation.

More than 14 states currently conform to CARB standards, some joining within the past five years. However, many are now reconsidering this relationship due to the ban on new ICE vehicles. Minnesota is one such state now split by the recent regulation change. According to Fox Business, the Minnesota Auto Dealers Association has stated that the ban would not be suitable for resident transportation due to the state’s colder climate.

Colorado is another state that is weary of the new regulation. According to a statement given to the The Associated Press from the Colorado Energy Office, “While the governor shares the goal of rapidly moving towards electric vehicles, he is skeptical about requiring 100% of cars sold to be electric by a certain date as technology is rapidly changing.”

Perhaps the most extreme reaction to the new regulation has come from Virginia. The state only recently committed to CARB standards, but Governor Glenn Youngkin and the state legislature are attempting to abandon the relationship.

At the same time, five of the 14 states that currently abide by CARB regulations are expected to or already have accepted the 2035 ICE vehicle ban. Washington and Massachusettes have already accepted the ban, while New York, Vermont, and Oregon are expected to choose similarly.

At the same time, 17 states have sued the state of California over the ban via federal court, and more legal challenges are expected.

What remains unclear is how voters in these states feel about the new regulation. Polling has yet to be complete, so it remains to be seen whether people will accept or reject the new ban. Furthermore, polling does not yet show how people would feel if the ban came to their state. This situation will likely only continue to heat up after the Labor Day weekend.

