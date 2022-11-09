Tesla ramps marketing for Model S and Model X Plaid in China

By

Tesla supporters in China have not seen deliveries of the Model S sedan or Model X SUV for a long time, but the wait may soon be over. Considering the marketing efforts of the electric vehicle maker as of late, it would seem like Tesla fans in China would soon be able to experience the company’s new flagship vehicles, the Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid.

As noted by Tesla on its official Weibo account, the new Model S and Model X will be touring several key cities around China starting November 17, 2022. A poster about the two vehicles’ tour noted that “This could be a driving experience like you’ve never experienced before.”

Considering the performance of the Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid, the wording of Tesla China’s poster definitely seems accurate. The Model S Plaid, after all, is equipped with three electric motors that produce over 1,000 hp, and which are capable of pushing the electric sedan from 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds.

The Tesla Model X Plaid, on the other hand, may not be as quick as the Model S Plaid, but it’s still fast enough to beat sports cars in a drag race. The SUV is heavy, weighing 5,333 pounds, but its three electric motors allow it to hit 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds. So impressive was the Model X Plaid that the vehicle, despite being loaded with six passengers, was able to dominate a Porsche 911 Turbo S in a drag race.

While the Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid are both compelling vehicles, the flagship EVs have not started deliveries in territories such as China. Tesla CEO Elon Musk did note on Twitter last November that the Model S Plaid would likely start its deliveries in China around March 2022, but this prediction proved inaccurate. With Tesla showcasing the two flagship cars at the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE), however, it does seem like deliveries of the vehicle are finally about to start in the country.

Tesla enthusiasts in China who wish to order the Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid are advised to monitor the electric vehicle maker’s updates in the country, at least with regard to the vehicles’ pricing. Tesla had previously listed the Model S Plaid with a placeholder price of RMB 1,059,990 (about $146,000) and an estimated delivery date of late 2022, but these were later removed. For now, Tesla China’s pages for the Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid do not feature the vehicle’s prices.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla ramps marketing for Model S and Model X Plaid in China